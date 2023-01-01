Quinoa salad in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve quinoa salad
More about Madre Osteria - 88 Wharf Street
Madre Osteria - 88 Wharf Street
88 Wharf Street, Milton
|Quinoa Salad
|$15.00
More about The Plate - Milton Marketplace
The Plate - Milton Marketplace
10 Bassett Street, Milton
|Salad Quinoa
|$9.75
13 oz. salad with Quinoa, mixed greens, , English cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, pepita seeds, capers sprinkled with everything bagel spice. Served with House-made sherry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Contains sesame. Free from gluten and nut ingredients. Vegan
|Salad Quinoa w/ Chicken
|$12.00
13 oz. salad with Quinoa, mixed greens, , English cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, pepita seeds, capers sprinkled with everything bagel spice. Served with House-made sherry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Contains sesame. Free from gluten and nut ingredients.