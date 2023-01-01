Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Madre Osteria - 88 Wharf Street

88 Wharf Street, Milton

Takeout
Quinoa Salad$15.00
The Plate - Milton Marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

Takeout
Salad Quinoa$9.75
13 oz. salad with Quinoa, mixed greens, , English cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, pepita seeds, capers sprinkled with everything bagel spice. Served with House-made sherry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Contains sesame. Free from gluten and nut ingredients. Vegan
Salad Quinoa w/ Chicken$12.00
13 oz. salad with Quinoa, mixed greens, , English cucumber, avocado, pickled red onion, pepita seeds, capers sprinkled with everything bagel spice. Served with House-made sherry vinaigrette dressing on the side. Contains sesame. Free from gluten and nut ingredients.
