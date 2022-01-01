Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve salmon

Madre Osteria image

 

Madre Osteria

88 Wharf Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Roasted Salmon$26.00
farro, roasted brussels, agrodolce
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Burger$14.00
scallions, toasted sesame miso aioli, crispy wontons
GF Skinny Salmon$27.00
pistachio crusted salmon, organic brown rice, asparagus, goji vinaigrette
Family Skinny Salmon$64.00
FEEDS 4. pistachio crusted salmon, organic brown rice, asparagus, goji vinaigrette
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Salmon$33.00
pearl barley, Castelvetrano olives, dashi, shaved fennel
Item pic

 

Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hoison Salmon (GF)$24.50
Enjoy our Hoison marinated Fresh Salmon seasoned and ready to cook with instructions
Hoison Salmon Dinner with Roasted Vegetables
Fresh Roasted Chilean salmon topped with a Hoison Glaze served with roasted vegetables.
Item pic

 

Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$17.00
arugula, truffle aioli, crispy cappellini
Family Salmon Picatta$63.00
pancetta mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon caper butter sauce
Salmon Piccata$28.00
panchetta mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon caper butter sauce
