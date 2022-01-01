Salmon in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve salmon
Madre Osteria
88 Wharf Street, Milton
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$26.00
farro, roasted brussels, agrodolce
SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Abby Park
550 Adams Street, Milton
|Salmon Burger
|$14.00
scallions, toasted sesame miso aioli, crispy wontons
|GF Skinny Salmon
|$27.00
pistachio crusted salmon, organic brown rice, asparagus, goji vinaigrette
|Family Skinny Salmon
|$64.00
FEEDS 4. pistachio crusted salmon, organic brown rice, asparagus, goji vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steel & Rye
95 Eliot Street, Milton
|Roasted Salmon
|$33.00
pearl barley, Castelvetrano olives, dashi, shaved fennel
Cooking In with Stephanie
7 Pleasant Street, Milton
|Hoison Salmon (GF)
|$24.50
Enjoy our Hoison marinated Fresh Salmon seasoned and ready to cook with instructions
|Hoison Salmon Dinner with Roasted Vegetables
Fresh Roasted Chilean salmon topped with a Hoison Glaze served with roasted vegetables.