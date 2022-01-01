Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon burgers in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast

Milton restaurants that serve salmon burgers

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Burger$14.00
scallions, toasted sesame miso aioli, crispy wontons
More about Abby Park
Novara image

 

Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$17.00
arugula, truffle aioli, crispy cappellini
More about Novara

Browse other tasty dishes in Milton

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Yogurt Parfaits

Chicken Wraps

Cobb Salad

Tiramisu

Chicken Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston