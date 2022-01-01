Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve spinach salad

Madre Osteria image

 

Madre Osteria

88 Wharf Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
delicata squash, roasted brussel sprouts, cider vinaigrette
More about Madre Osteria
Item pic

 

Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Spinach, Strawberry, Glazed Walnut & Goat Cheese Salad$12.95
Baby Spinach, Glazed walnuts, Dried cranberries, Goat Cheese, and Liquid Gold dressing
Chicken Spinach Salad with Feta and Chopped Almonds$12.95
All natural chicken with dried cranberries, almonds, and feta cheese over a bed of baby spinach.
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Item pic

 

Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$15.00
baby spinach, goat cheese, pancetta, roasted red peppers, citrus vinaigrette
More about Novara

