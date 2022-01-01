Spinach salad in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve spinach salad
Madre Osteria
88 Wharf Street, Milton
|Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
delicata squash, roasted brussel sprouts, cider vinaigrette
Cooking In with Stephanie
7 Pleasant Street, Milton
|Baby Spinach, Strawberry, Glazed Walnut & Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.95
Baby Spinach, Glazed walnuts, Dried cranberries, Goat Cheese, and Liquid Gold dressing
|Chicken Spinach Salad with Feta and Chopped Almonds
|$12.95
All natural chicken with dried cranberries, almonds, and feta cheese over a bed of baby spinach.