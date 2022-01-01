Veggie burgers in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Abby Park
SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Abby Park
550 Adams Street, Milton
|Veggie Sweet Potato Burger
|$14.00
purple slaw, smashed avocado
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
the plate @ milton marketplace
10 Bassett Street, Milton
|The Scrapped Veggie Burger
|$12.00
We have created a way to use our fresh beet, celery, and carrot pulp along with red kidney beans, onion, garlic, mushrooms, tofu, & spices.
The result is a juicy, nutritious veggie burger that will impress.
on a brioche