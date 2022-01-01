Yogurt parfaits in Milton
Steel & Rye
95 Eliot Street, Milton
|Yogurt Parfait
|$6.00
greek yogurt lightly sweetened with honey and vanilla, layered with seasonal fruit jam & maple honey oat granola on the side
the plate @ milton marketplace
10 Bassett Street, Milton
|Yogurt Parfait
|$7.00
greek yogurt, house-made strawberry jam and house-made granola
w/o nuts (gf)