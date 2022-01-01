Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast

Milton restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$6.00
greek yogurt lightly sweetened with honey and vanilla, layered with seasonal fruit jam & maple honey oat granola on the side
More about Steel & Rye
Item pic

 

the plate @ milton marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$7.00
greek yogurt, house-made strawberry jam and house-made granola
w/o nuts (gf)
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
Yogurt, Berry & Granola Parfait image

 

Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt, Berry & Granola Parfait$6.95
Sophia's Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and our homemade granola - outstanding!
More about Cooking In with Stephanie

Browse other tasty dishes in Milton

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Chai Lattes

Chicken Sandwiches

Penne

Waffles

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston