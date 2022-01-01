Go
Hot Pastrami$19.00
All sandwiches served on rye (unless otherwise requested) with choice of homemade coleslaw, potato salad, pasta salad, or fresh fruit (lettuce, tomato, & onions available upon request
PT Soup$7.95
A pint of any soup: Chicken noodle, Creamy tomato basil, Spilt Pea, Sweet and Sour cabbage Soup, Beef Barley or turkey chili
Hot Corned Beef$19.00
All sandwiches served on rye (unless otherwise requested) with choice of homemade coleslaw, potato salad, pasta salad, or fresh fruit (lettuce, tomato, & onions available upon request
Fresh Roasted Turkey$18.00
Freshly made in house, slow roasted Turkey, sliced Thin and piled high. Served on your choice of bread. Comes with cole slaw, potato or pasta salad
PT Matzo Ball$9.95
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles and Broth. 1 Matzo Ball on the side.
1/2 Gallon Soup$22.95
Hearty and delicious Chicken Noodle Soup served with carrots, noodles and chicken
1/2 Gallon Matzo Ball$28.95
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles, broth and 3 Matzo balls. Matzo balls are on the side. serves 3 to 4
QRT Matzo Ball$16.95
Carrots, Chicken, Noodles and Broth. 2 Matzo Ball on the side.
Potato Pancakes (4)$12.00
4 homemade potato pancakes fried crispy golden
Reuben$20.00
Our best seller! Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on grilled rye with Russian dressing. Choice of corned beef, pastrami, or roasted turkey.
2660 Via De La Valle

Del Mar CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
