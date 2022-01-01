Milton restaurants you'll love
Mike's Mr. Pizza
16 Front St, Milton
|Popular items
|Cheese Sticks
|$6.99
Topped with garlic butter and a blend of 3 cheeses. Served with marinara.
|Cheese Bread
Toasted slices of French bread smothered with our own garlic spread and topped with a blend of cheeses.
|Calzone Byo
Choose up to 3 toppings.
SALADS • GRILL
Pettit's Lakeview Campground
1901 WI-59, Milton
59er Bar & Grill
2209 Vincent Rd, Milton