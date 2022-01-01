Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milton restaurants you'll love

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Milton

Milton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Scroll right

Must-try Milton restaurants

Mike's Mr. Pizza image

 

Mike's Mr. Pizza

16 Front St, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Sticks$6.99
Topped with garlic butter and a blend of 3 cheeses. Served with marinara.
Cheese Bread
Toasted slices of French bread smothered with our own garlic spread and topped with a blend of cheeses.
Calzone Byo
Choose up to 3 toppings.
More about Mike's Mr. Pizza
Pettit's Lakeview Campground image

SALADS • GRILL

Pettit's Lakeview Campground

1901 WI-59, Milton

Avg 4.4 (37 reviews)
More about Pettit's Lakeview Campground
Restaurant banner

 

59er Bar & Grill

2209 Vincent Rd, Milton

No reviews yet
More about 59er Bar & Grill
Map

More near Milton to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Delavan

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fort Atkinson

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Whitewater

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Williams Bay

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Poplar Grove

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston