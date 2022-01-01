Go
Milts Stop n Eat image

Milts Stop n Eat

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

356 S Mill Creek Dr

Moab, UT 84532

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$8.50
double patty grilled burger
Onion Rings$4.00
onion rings
Hamburger$4.75
3.25 oz grilled hand crafted patty
Cheeseburger$5.25
3.25 oz grilled hand crafted patty with cheese
Milkshake$5.00
milkshake
Tater Tots$2.00
tater tots
Fries$2.00
sliced up fried potato strips
Blue-moon Cheeseburger$7.50
blue cheese bacon cheeseburger served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Santa Fe Cheeseburger$6.50
cheeseburger topped with
grilled poblano green chili;
lettuce, tomato and chipotle sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.25
3.25 oz bacon cheeseburger topped with: lettuce, onion, pickle, ketchup & mustard; on a grilled brioche bun.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab UT 84532

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Spoke on Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arches Thai

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Zax Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gloria's Corner Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Milts Stop n Eat

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston