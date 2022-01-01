Go
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

3411 N. Broadway • $$

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)

Popular Items

Char-Burger$14.00
Ground beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Kid's Mini Burgers$8.00
Three burger sliders served with choice of fries, green beans or corn on the cob.
Half BBQ Chicken$22.00
Applewood-smoked chicken served with house bbq sauces on the side. Prepared fresh daily for dinner service (4pm), subject to availability.
Milt's Burger$18.00
Char-burger topped with brisket chili, "bacon," crispy onion and bbq aioli.
Kid's Hot Dog$8.00
served with choice of fries, green beans or corn on the cob.
Smoked Brisket$18.00
16-hr smoked brisket, chopped and served on a toasted pretzel bun. Sauces served on the side.
Include Utensils
Side of Sauce
Kid's Chicken Tenders$8.00
Three tender strips of chicken breast served with choice of fries, green beans or corn on the cob.
Brisket Empanadas$16.00
Pastry dough filled with brisket and carmelized onion. Served with a side of BBQ aioli.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Location

3411 N. Broadway

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

