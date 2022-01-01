American
Milwalky Trace
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
158 Reviews
$$$
545 N. Milwaukee Ave
Libertyville, IL 60048
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
545 N. Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville IL 60048
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Pizzeria DeVille
Come in and enjoy!
Mickey Finn's Brewery
Family owned and operated brewpub for 28 years. Open Tuesday - Sunday. We can deliver beer, wine and spirits too. Check out our on-line menu.
Milwalky Taco
Come in and enjoy!
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!