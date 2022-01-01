Go
Milwaukee Ale House

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

233 N Water St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1590 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Salad$14.00
Louie’s Demise Bbq Ribs$18.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.00
Wisconsin Fish Fry$13.00
Walleye$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

233 N Water St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
