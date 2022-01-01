Founded by Local home brewers on October 17, 1997, the Milwaukee Ale House serves up fresh music, live beer and great food to the good people of Wisconsin and travelers from all over the world. Located in a brick and timber warehouse building downtown in the Historic Third Ward, we offer indoor and outdoor dining, six or more hand crafted beers, lunch and dinner everyday with late night food on the weekends.

Our seating on the Milwaukee River overlooks downtown and our 6 public boat slips create an atmosphere that offers our diners a unique connection to the roots of the city that made beer famous! Schooners used to dock in front of our building to get fitted with new sails before heading back out to Lake Michigan.



PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

233 N Water Street • $$