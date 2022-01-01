Go
Toast

Milwaukee Classic Pizza

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3929 S Howell Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1586 reviews)

Popular Items

12" BYO Half & Half$10.00
Add your own toppings!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

3929 S Howell Ave

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jerseys Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

In Plane View

No reviews yet

We are a family owned bar and grill located across the street from Mitchell International Airport. Our patio has excellent views. Stop in for a bite to eat and an ice cold drink!

Chucho's Red Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scotty's Bar & Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston