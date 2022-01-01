Go
The Milwaukee Delicatessen Company

Downtown’s Historically Delicious Pub for
Pizza, Cocktails, Beer & Pastrami!

101 W. 9th St.

Ranch$0.50
BYO 18"$18.00
Serves 3 to 5
BYO 14"$14.00
Serves 2 to 3
SIDE SALAD$4.00
Slice Highway$6.99
Our supreme specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
SLICE$4.50
TURKEY PANINI$11.00
Usinger's Roast Turkey Breast, Mozzarella, Marinated Tomatoes, Greens, House Dressing, Garlic Mayo on Sourdough
4or5 Slice$6.99
Any 5 toppings of your choice!
MEATBALL$8.00
Beef & Pork Italian Meatballs on Hoagie with Roasted Garlic, fresh mozzarella, House Marinara
Slice Cowtown$6.99
Our meatlover's specialty slice, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, Romano cheese. Limit one substitution per specialty item.
101 W. 9th St.

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
