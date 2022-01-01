Bay View restaurants you'll love
More about Cactus Club
Cactus Club
2496 S Wentworth Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Piña Colada (32oz)
|$28.00
A refreshing, tropical treat! Fresh citrus, pineapple juice, Coco Lopez coconut cream, house rum blend. 5 servings.
|Lagunitas Hop Water (4pk)
|$10.00
Crisp, zingy, and hoppily refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.
|Paloma Blush (750mL)
|$26.00
Tequila, Campari, agave, grapefruit & lime juice
More about Cafe Corazon
Cafe Corazon
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|DINNER BURRITO
|$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
|BEST BURRITO
|$13.00
Yucatan style pork pibil, rice, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, lime cilantro crema and pinto beans topped with red and green enchilada sauce
|ENCHILADAS TG
|$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
More about Sorella
PIZZA
Sorella
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce
|$17.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
|Kale Caesar
|$12.00
Our twist on the traditional caeser salad, instead of romaine lettuce, we have used Kale which offers a bit more crunch and holds up to our house-made dressing.
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$15.00
Pink Sauce with Peas. V
More about C-viche
SUSHI
C-viche
2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|patatas Bravas
|$15.00
|Grilled Asparaguss
|$5.00
|Lomo Saltado
|$26.00
More about Crafty Cow
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafty Cow
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|CHEESE CURDS
|$11.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|BACON CHEDDAR
|$11.00
Stuffed: Cheddar, Topped: Bacon
|FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Chipotle, Mayo, Pickles
More about Cafe LuLu
Cafe LuLu
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Car Make/Model/Color
Make sure to enter the make, model, and color of your car into the Special Instructions box below. Pull into our loading zone on Howell Ave and we'll bring your food out when it's all set, no need to come in or call!
*Please note that orders with alcohol are NOT eligible for curbside pickup*
|Bleu LuLu
|$5.00
A double order of LuLu chips with a large side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce.
|Faux Bahn Mi
|$11.50
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
More about Avalon Theater
Avalon Theater
2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Hand Cut Fries
|$6.00
Choose up to 2 sauces: Aioli, BBQ, Ketchup, Avalon Ranch, Avalon Sauce
|Popcorn Crusted Tenders (GF)
|$12.00
Served with fries, ketchup, Avalon ranch
|Popcorn - XL Bag
|$9.00
More about Goodkind
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goodkind
2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Rotisserie Roasted Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
|$6.00
*Gluten Free
Our farm potatoes & seasonal vegetables roasted in our Rotisol Rotisserie to perfection & tossed in meat drippings.
*Can be made vegan, please select modifier
|Champagne Battered Mushrooms
|$14.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Escarole lettuce, white anchovy, SarVecchio cheese, house made garlicky Caesar dressing served with a side pan con tomate