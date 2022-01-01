Bay View restaurants you'll love

Bay View restaurants
Toast

Must-try Bay View restaurants

Cactus Club image

 

Cactus Club

2496 S Wentworth Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Piña Colada (32oz)$28.00
A refreshing, tropical treat! Fresh citrus, pineapple juice, Coco Lopez coconut cream, house rum blend. 5 servings.
Lagunitas Hop Water (4pk)$10.00
Crisp, zingy, and hoppily refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.
Paloma Blush (750mL)$26.00
Tequila, Campari, agave, grapefruit & lime juice
Cafe Corazon image

 

Cafe Corazon

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DINNER BURRITO$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
BEST BURRITO$13.00
Yucatan style pork pibil, rice, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, lime cilantro crema and pinto beans topped with red and green enchilada sauce
ENCHILADAS TG$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
Sorella image

PIZZA

Sorella

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce$17.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Kale Caesar$12.00
Our twist on the traditional caeser salad, instead of romaine lettuce, we have used Kale which offers a bit more crunch and holds up to our house-made dressing.
Rigatoni alla Vodka$15.00
Pink Sauce with Peas. V
C-viche image

SUSHI

C-viche

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
patatas Bravas$15.00
Grilled Asparaguss$5.00
Lomo Saltado$26.00
Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESE CURDS$11.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
BACON CHEDDAR$11.00
Stuffed: Cheddar, Topped: Bacon
FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Chipotle, Mayo, Pickles
Cafe LuLu image

 

Cafe LuLu

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Car Make/Model/Color
Make sure to enter the make, model, and color of your car into the Special Instructions box below. Pull into our loading zone on Howell Ave and we'll bring your food out when it's all set, no need to come in or call!
*Please note that orders with alcohol are NOT eligible for curbside pickup*
Bleu LuLu$5.00
A double order of LuLu chips with a large side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce.
Faux Bahn Mi$11.50
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
Avalon Theater image

 

Avalon Theater

2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
Choose up to 2 sauces: Aioli, BBQ, Ketchup, Avalon Ranch, Avalon Sauce
Popcorn Crusted Tenders (GF)$12.00
Served with fries, ketchup, Avalon ranch
Popcorn - XL Bag$9.00
Goodkind image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rotisserie Roasted Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables$6.00
*Gluten Free
Our farm potatoes & seasonal vegetables roasted in our Rotisol Rotisserie to perfection & tossed in meat drippings.
*Can be made vegan, please select modifier
Champagne Battered Mushrooms$14.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
Caesar Salad$12.00
Escarole lettuce, white anchovy, SarVecchio cheese, house made garlicky Caesar dressing served with a side pan con tomate
Joyride Cafe image

 

Joyride Cafe

187 E. Becher, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kompali image

 

Kompali

2165 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Bay View

No reviews yet
Takeout
