Bay View bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bay View
More about Cactus Club
Cactus Club
2496 S Wentworth Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Piña Colada (32oz)
|$28.00
A refreshing, tropical treat! Fresh citrus, pineapple juice, Coco Lopez coconut cream, house rum blend. 5 servings.
|Lagunitas Hop Water (4pk)
|$10.00
Crisp, zingy, and hoppily refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.
|Paloma Blush (750mL)
|$26.00
Tequila, Campari, agave, grapefruit & lime juice
More about Cafe Corazon
Cafe Corazon
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|DINNER BURRITO
|$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
|BEST BURRITO
|$13.00
Yucatan style pork pibil, rice, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, lime cilantro crema and pinto beans topped with red and green enchilada sauce
|ENCHILADAS TG
|$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
More about Sorella
PIZZA
Sorella
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce
|$17.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
|Kale Caesar
|$12.00
Our twist on the traditional caeser salad, instead of romaine lettuce, we have used Kale which offers a bit more crunch and holds up to our house-made dressing.
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$15.00
Pink Sauce with Peas. V
More about Goodkind
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goodkind
2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Rotisserie Roasted Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
|$6.00
*Gluten Free
Our farm potatoes & seasonal vegetables roasted in our Rotisol Rotisserie to perfection & tossed in meat drippings.
*Can be made vegan, please select modifier
|Champagne Battered Mushrooms
|$14.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Escarole lettuce, white anchovy, SarVecchio cheese, house made garlicky Caesar dressing served with a side pan con tomate