Bay View bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Bay View restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Bay View

Cactus Club image

 

Cactus Club

2496 S Wentworth Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Piña Colada (32oz)$28.00
A refreshing, tropical treat! Fresh citrus, pineapple juice, Coco Lopez coconut cream, house rum blend. 5 servings.
Lagunitas Hop Water (4pk)$10.00
Crisp, zingy, and hoppily refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.
Paloma Blush (750mL)$26.00
Tequila, Campari, agave, grapefruit & lime juice
More about Cactus Club
Cafe Corazon image

 

Cafe Corazon

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DINNER BURRITO$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
BEST BURRITO$13.00
Yucatan style pork pibil, rice, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, lime cilantro crema and pinto beans topped with red and green enchilada sauce
ENCHILADAS TG$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
More about Cafe Corazon
Sorella image

PIZZA

Sorella

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce$17.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Kale Caesar$12.00
Our twist on the traditional caeser salad, instead of romaine lettuce, we have used Kale which offers a bit more crunch and holds up to our house-made dressing.
Rigatoni alla Vodka$15.00
Pink Sauce with Peas. V
More about Sorella
Goodkind image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rotisserie Roasted Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables$6.00
*Gluten Free
Our farm potatoes & seasonal vegetables roasted in our Rotisol Rotisserie to perfection & tossed in meat drippings.
*Can be made vegan, please select modifier
Champagne Battered Mushrooms$14.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
Caesar Salad$12.00
Escarole lettuce, white anchovy, SarVecchio cheese, house made garlicky Caesar dressing served with a side pan con tomate
More about Goodkind

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bay View

Tacos

Map

More near Bay View to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston