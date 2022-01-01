Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bay View

Bay View restaurants
Bay View restaurants that serve chicken salad

C-viche image

SUSHI

C-viche

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cesar Salad$13.00
More about C-viche
Cafe LuLu image

 

Cafe LuLu

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
LuLu Waldorf Chicken Salad$14.75
Our modernization of the New York hotel classic: seasoned, grilled chicken breast, sliced and set on fresh spring greens tossed with flame grapes, green apples, and celery in our house-made honey-buttermilk dressing, sprinkled with toasted walnuts and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with crisp, toasted crostini.
Trinidad Chicken Salad$14.25
Plump grilled chicken breast seasoned with a zesty citrus rub, served atop crisp spring greens tossed in a house-made fresh lemon vinaigrette with cool cucumber, red onion, and jicama. Substitute yellow-fin tuna for $2 extra. Served with crisp, toasted crostini.
More about Cafe LuLu

