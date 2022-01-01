Chicken salad in Bay View
Cafe LuLu
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|LuLu Waldorf Chicken Salad
|$14.75
Our modernization of the New York hotel classic: seasoned, grilled chicken breast, sliced and set on fresh spring greens tossed with flame grapes, green apples, and celery in our house-made honey-buttermilk dressing, sprinkled with toasted walnuts and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with crisp, toasted crostini.
|Trinidad Chicken Salad
|$14.25
Plump grilled chicken breast seasoned with a zesty citrus rub, served atop crisp spring greens tossed in a house-made fresh lemon vinaigrette with cool cucumber, red onion, and jicama. Substitute yellow-fin tuna for $2 extra. Served with crisp, toasted crostini.