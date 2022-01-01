Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Bay View

Go
Bay View restaurants
Toast

Bay View restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Cafe LuLu image

 

Cafe LuLu

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Chicken Pita$10.95
Sesame, ginger, and rice wine vinegar marinated chicken breast, grilled and topped with a cucumber-scallion-sweet pepper relish and served with a side of chile-cilantro mayo.
The Classic Burger$12.95
Our classic burger topped with your choice of cheddar, provolone, swiss, or bleu cheese. Add bacon for $1.00.
Mediterranean Steak Pita$11.25
Thin slices of grilled flank steak marinated in Mediterranean seasonings, topped with feta cheese and a fresh tomato and Kalamata olive relish.
More about Cafe LuLu
Avalon Theater image

 

Avalon Theater

2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Popcorn crusted tenders served with a side of fries, ketchup, and ranch.
Large Popcorn$7.00
Fresh popcorn cooked in white coconut oil and salt, topped with real butter.
Popcorn - Medium Bag$7.00
More about Avalon Theater

Browse other tasty dishes in Bay View

Tacos

Cake

Tostadas

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Enchiladas

Cheesecake

Map

More near Bay View to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston