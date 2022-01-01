Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Bay View

Bay View restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Cafe Corazon

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
CHILAQUILES$13.00
Fried strips of corn tortilla smothered in a house red OR green sauce served with (2) eggs any style with cheddar jack cheese, onion, crema, and choice of meat OR vegan option sided with rice and choice of beans
VEGAN CHILAQUILES$13.00
FRIED STRIPS OF CORN TORTILLAS SMOTHERED IN OUR HOUSE RED OR GREEN SAUCE, SERVED WITH HERB TOFU, ONION, AND CHOICE OF FEGAN OPTION, RICE, AND BLACK BEANS
SUSHI

C-viche

2165 S Kinnickkinnic ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
CHILAQUILES HIDALGO$14.50
