Mussels in Bay View
Bay View restaurants that serve mussels
More about Sorella
PIZZA
Sorella
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Mussels Casino
|$15.00
Butter, Bacon, Roasted Peppers, Spicy Breadcrumbs
More about Goodkind
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goodkind
2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee
|Bar Harbor Mussels
|$20.00
Bar Harbor Mussels | Coconut-Lime Leaf Broth | Lemongrass | Green Papaya | Pickled Carrots | Fresh Herbs
|PEI Mussels
|$18.00
PEI Mussels | Tomato - Saffron Broth | Orzo | Shaved Fennel | Gordal Olives | Parsley | Roasted Garlic Aioli *
|Bar Harbor Mussels
|$18.00
Bar Harbor Mussels | Thai Coconut Curry | Late Season Sweet Corn | Bell Peppers |\t\t Mint | DIll | CIlantro