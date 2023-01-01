Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Bay View

Go
Bay View restaurants
Toast

Bay View restaurants that serve mussels

Sorella image

PIZZA

Sorella

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels Casino$15.00
Butter, Bacon, Roasted Peppers, Spicy Breadcrumbs
More about Sorella
Goodkind image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Bar Harbor Mussels$20.00
Bar Harbor Mussels | Coconut-Lime Leaf Broth | Lemongrass | Green Papaya | Pickled Carrots | Fresh Herbs
PEI Mussels$18.00
PEI Mussels | Tomato - Saffron Broth | Orzo | Shaved Fennel | Gordal Olives | Parsley | Roasted Garlic Aioli *
Bar Harbor Mussels$18.00
Bar Harbor Mussels | Thai Coconut Curry | Late Season Sweet Corn | Bell Peppers |\t\t Mint | DIll | CIlantro
More about Goodkind

Browse other tasty dishes in Bay View

Tacos

Cake

Shawarma

Nachos

Chocolate Cake

Burritos

Cheesecake

Pudding

Map

More near Bay View to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bronzeville

No reviews yet

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (908 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (473 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston