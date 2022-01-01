Milwaukee American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Milwaukee
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
JB's on 41
4040 S 27th St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Supreme 10"
|$16.00
marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppers, mushrooms, and red onion
|Veggie 10"
|$14.00
garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, spinach, and mushrooms
|Cheese Curds
|$8.00
hand-battered Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, fried to a golden brown and served with ranch
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rare Steakhouse
833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Herb Chicken Club
|$16.00
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar, Rosemary Garlic Aioli
|Classic Caesar
|$12.00
Anchovy Emulsion, Pretzel Croutons, SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
SOUPS • TAPAS
The Diplomat
815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Peach Salad
|$14.00
arugula, fried chickpeas, demi sec thai chili, tahini dressing
|The Diplomac
|$14.00
prime beef burger, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, '1000' island dressing, pickles, red onion
|Warm Chocolate Brownie
|$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
The Explorium Brewpub
143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|House Wings
|$15.00
A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing
|Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
|$12.00
Zesty breaded and fried cauliflower bites served with carrots, celery, topped with queso fresco and microgreens and a side of ranch for dipping
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Popular items
|Portland Slider Burger
|$13.00
cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg
|Cajun Firecrackers
|$12.00
fried spring rolls, blackened chicken, spinach, red pepper flakes, cajun mayo, asian slaw
|Blackened Chicken Club
|$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Breakfast Slider
|$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or spinach. // Bagel or croissant sandwich topped with scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes
|Vegan Brekkie Sammy
|$11.00
Vegan sausage, hashbrown patty, melted vegan cheese, guacamole, chipotle sauce on a toasted pretze bun. Served with fruit cup.
|Hot Mess
|$11.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or vegetarian. // Rosemary potatoes, sautéed peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, two sunny-side eggs, & hollandaise.
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Full Challah French Toast
|$9.50
Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
|Chive Hash Browns
|$3.50
Our classic griddle cooked hash browns topped with chives
|Plaza Scramble
|$12.00
Four eggs scrambled with sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, Wisconsin cheddar and green onions. Comes with choice of toast.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Ragu
|$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
|Truffled Fried Artichokes
|$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
Kettle Range beef, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries or salad.
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Cheese Cubes
|$11.00
Fresh Queso Blanco cubes fried, scratch made ranch dressing, tomato jam.
|Chicken Wings and Drummies
|$13.00
1 lb of grilled chicken wings and drummies, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
|Hen Solo
|$11.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken thigh, pickle chips, honey, brioche bun.
Sub Jon's hot honey for $1
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
249 N. Water St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Steak Taco
|$4.50
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
|Bag O' Chips
|$8.50
with house & mango salsas or seasonal guacamole
|Brisket Taco
|$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Cod Fish Fry
|$16.00
Now comes Breaded or Baked, w/ Fries or Potato Pancake, Coleslaw, Tartar, Rye Bread & Butter.
|KING Pretzel
|$12.00
JUMBO Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
|Rueben Rolls
|$9.00
Wonton wrapped & fried with Thousand Island Dipping Sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Carson's Ribs
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Famous Corn Bread
|$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
|BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab
|$33.00
Full Rack of Carson’s legendary Barbecued
BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, and homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Company Brewing
735 E Center St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Company Butter Burger
|$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
*consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk of food-borne illness
|Burger of the Week 2/1
|$10.00
Banana Ketchup, Tropical Slaw, Pork Belly, American Cheese, Jalapeño, Brioche Roll.
|Impossible Burger
|$11.50
Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Arugula!, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Pretzel Roll. Vegan.
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|Popular items
|LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS
|$9.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
|BEER BATTERED FRIED COD (Friday Only)
|$16.00
Available Fridays only - three pieces of Miller High Life Beer Battered cod with rye bread, coleslaw and choice of sour cream & chive fries or potato pancakes
|STEPHANIE BURGER
|$15.50
Wisconsin sharp cheddar, sour cream & chive sauce, smoked bacon, pretzel roll
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Popular items
|Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
|Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
|Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
Mo's Irish Pub
142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$6.00
Hand battered onion rings served with our handcrafted jalapeno mayo.
|Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
|Cheeseburger Shalaylee
|$10.50
The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Lil' Naughty Burgers
|$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
|Side Biscuit & Gravy
|$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
|Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North Avenue Grill
7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|Popular items
|kids grilled cheese
|$7.00
|COBB SALAD
|$12.00
|TOSA CHEESESTEAK
|$11.00
Cafe LuLu
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Car Make/Model/Color
Make sure to enter the make, model, and color of your car into the Special Instructions box below. Pull into our loading zone on Howell Ave and we'll bring your food out when it's all set, no need to come in or call!
*Please note that orders with alcohol are NOT eligible for curbside pickup*
|Bleu LuLu
|$5.00
A double order of LuLu chips with a large side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce.
|Faux Bahn Mi
|$11.50
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Knick
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Bacon-Bleu Burger
|$13.00
Half Pound Burger, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Balsamic-Watercress Aioli
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
|Grilled Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
TAPAS
Engine Company No. 3
217 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Smoked Baby Reds
|$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
|Patacon Con Huevo
|$14.00
smashed fried plantain | cilantro rice | Flyte Family Farm beans | salsa Hogao | 3Brother Farm sunny eggs (2) [add Tia Paquita Chorizo +$3.00]
*Vegetarian or Vegan UPON REQUEST *gf*
|Sope de Vegetarianas
|$8.00
Corn flour masa | local pinto beans | 3Brothers Farm scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes | salsa roja | queso fresco | jalapeno crema | cilantro
*gf
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|One Smash Burger!
|$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
|Westsider Nachos (Regular)
|$13.95
Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream.
Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50
Add meat!
house smoked chicken +$3, BBQ pork +$3, grilled chicken +$4, meatloaf +$3
|Classic Beer Battered Cod
|$12.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fool's Errand
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Wedge
|$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
|BLT
|$14.00
Thick House Pork Belly, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Celery Vinegar
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Chicken, Herbs
SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Birch
459 E. Pleasant St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Smoked Spare Ribs
|$24.00
Dinner with 2 buttermilk biscuits, Great Aunt Hazel's potato salad + 2 chocolate brownies
|Hatched Handpie
|$5.00
Strawberry
|Double Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips
|$13.50
House pickles, bacon, onions, special sauce, American cheese + kettle chips
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Chicken Dinner
|$11.50
4 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Cup of Ice Cream
|Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
|$4.35
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut in Half Dipped in Butter Topped with Garlic Salt & Mozzarella Cheese
|Garlic Bread
|$3.25
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut In Half Dipped in Butter & Topped with Garlic Salt
Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill
304 N 76th St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|MKE Steakshouse Prime Rib
|$14.00
|Haystack Onions
|$2.50
|5 Jumbo Wings
|$10.00
J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill
5230 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Side Ranch
|$0.50
|1/2 Basket of fries
|$3.00
|Perch Dinner
|$14.00
Midtown Grill
8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|Popular items
|2-2-2 Combo
|$13.00
|Beast Burrito
|$12.50
|Tosa Classic - 2 egg/toast
|$4.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goodkind
2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Rotisserie Roasted Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables
|$6.00
*Gluten Free
Our farm potatoes & seasonal vegetables roasted in our Rotisol Rotisserie to perfection & tossed in meat drippings.
*Can be made vegan, please select modifier
|Champagne Battered Mushrooms
|$14.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Escarole lettuce, white anchovy, SarVecchio cheese, house made garlicky Caesar dressing served with a side pan con tomate
