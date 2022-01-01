Milwaukee American restaurants you'll love

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Milwaukee

JB's on 41 image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

JB's on 41

4040 S 27th St, Milwaukee

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Supreme 10"$16.00
marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppers, mushrooms, and red onion
Veggie 10"$14.00
garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, spinach, and mushrooms
Cheese Curds$8.00
hand-battered Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, fried to a golden brown and served with ranch
More about JB's on 41
Rare Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rare Steakhouse

833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Herb Chicken Club$16.00
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar, Rosemary Garlic Aioli
Classic Caesar$12.00
Anchovy Emulsion, Pretzel Croutons, SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
Classic Caesar$12.00
Anchovy Emulsion, Pretzel Croutons, SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
More about Rare Steakhouse
The Diplomat image

SOUPS • TAPAS

The Diplomat

815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Salad$14.00
arugula, fried chickpeas, demi sec thai chili, tahini dressing
The Diplomac$14.00
prime beef burger, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, '1000' island dressing, pickles, red onion
Warm Chocolate Brownie$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
More about The Diplomat
The Explorium Brewpub image

 

The Explorium Brewpub

143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Wings$15.00
A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!
Boneless Wings$14.00
A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Zesty breaded and fried cauliflower bites served with carrots, celery, topped with queso fresco and microgreens and a side of ranch for dipping
More about The Explorium Brewpub
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Portland Slider Burger$13.00
cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg
Cajun Firecrackers$12.00
fried spring rolls, blackened chicken, spinach, red pepper flakes, cajun mayo, asian slaw
Blackened Chicken Club$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
The National Cafe & Takeaway image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Slider$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or spinach. // Bagel or croissant sandwich topped with scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes
Vegan Brekkie Sammy$11.00
Vegan sausage, hashbrown patty, melted vegan cheese, guacamole, chipotle sauce on a toasted pretze bun. Served with fruit cup.
Hot Mess$11.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or vegetarian. // Rosemary potatoes, sautéed peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, two sunny-side eggs, & hollandaise.
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Cafe at the Plaza image

 

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full Challah French Toast$9.50
Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
Chive Hash Browns$3.50
Our classic griddle cooked hash browns topped with chives
Plaza Scramble$12.00
Four eggs scrambled with sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, Wisconsin cheddar and green onions. Comes with choice of toast.
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ragu$24.00
housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas
scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives
Truffled Fried Artichokes$13.00
Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.
Classic Burger$14.00
Kettle Range beef, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries or salad.
More about Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Pete's Pub on Brady

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deep Fried Cheese Cubes$11.00
Fresh Queso Blanco cubes fried, scratch made ranch dressing, tomato jam.
Chicken Wings and Drummies$13.00
1 lb of grilled chicken wings and drummies, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
Hen Solo$11.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken thigh, pickle chips, honey, brioche bun.
Sub Jon's hot honey for $1
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria image

 

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

249 N. Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Taco$4.50
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
Bag O' Chips$8.50
with house & mango salsas or seasonal guacamole
Brisket Taco$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
More about Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cod Fish Fry$16.00
Now comes Breaded or Baked, w/ Fries or Potato Pancake, Coleslaw, Tartar, Rye Bread & Butter.
KING Pretzel$12.00
JUMBO Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
Rueben Rolls$9.00
Wonton wrapped & fried with Thousand Island Dipping Sauce
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
Carson's Ribs image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Famous Corn Bread$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab$33.00
Full Rack of Carson’s legendary Barbecued
BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
Salmon Caesar Salad$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, and homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
More about Carson's Ribs
Company Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Company Brewing

735 E Center St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Company Butter Burger$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
*consuming raw or undercooked meats,
poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may
increase your risk of food-borne illness
Burger of the Week 2/1$10.00
Banana Ketchup, Tropical Slaw, Pork Belly, American Cheese, Jalapeño, Brioche Roll.
Impossible Burger$11.50
Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Arugula!, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Pretzel Roll. Vegan.
More about Company Brewing
Saz's State House image

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS$9.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
BEER BATTERED FRIED COD (Friday Only)$16.00
Available Fridays only - three pieces of Miller High Life Beer Battered cod with rye bread, coleslaw and choice of sour cream & chive fries or potato pancakes
STEPHANIE BURGER$15.50
Wisconsin sharp cheddar, sour cream & chive sauce, smoked bacon, pretzel roll
More about Saz's State House
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Mo's Irish Pub image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

142 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Onion Rings$6.00
Hand battered onion rings served with our handcrafted jalapeno mayo.
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
Cheeseburger Shalaylee$10.50
The ultimate cheeseburger! A flavorful blend of ground beef and American cheese stuffed inside a crispy wrap. Garnished with sour cream and served with Mo's Guinness® Barbecue dipping sauce.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Don's Grocery & Liquor image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lil' Naughty Burgers$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
Side Biscuit & Gravy$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
North Avenue Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Avenue Grill

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
kids grilled cheese$7.00
COBB SALAD$12.00
TOSA CHEESESTEAK$11.00
More about North Avenue Grill
Cafe LuLu image

 

Cafe LuLu

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Car Make/Model/Color
Make sure to enter the make, model, and color of your car into the Special Instructions box below. Pull into our loading zone on Howell Ave and we'll bring your food out when it's all set, no need to come in or call!
*Please note that orders with alcohol are NOT eligible for curbside pickup*
Bleu LuLu$5.00
A double order of LuLu chips with a large side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce.
Faux Bahn Mi$11.50
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
More about Cafe LuLu
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon-Bleu Burger$13.00
Half Pound Burger, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Balsamic-Watercress Aioli
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
Grilled Buffalo Wings$15.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
More about The Knick
Engine Company No. 3 image

TAPAS

Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Baby Reds$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
Patacon Con Huevo$14.00
smashed fried plantain | cilantro rice | Flyte Family Farm beans | salsa Hogao | 3Brother Farm sunny eggs (2) [add Tia Paquita Chorizo +$3.00]
*Vegetarian or Vegan UPON REQUEST *gf*
Sope de Vegetarianas$8.00
Corn flour masa | local pinto beans | 3Brothers Farm scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes | salsa roja | queso fresco | jalapeno crema | cilantro
*gf
More about Engine Company No. 3
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
One Smash Burger!$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
Westsider Nachos (Regular)$13.95
Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream.
Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50
Add meat!
house smoked chicken +$3, BBQ pork +$3, grilled chicken +$4, meatloaf +$3
Classic Beer Battered Cod$12.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
Fool's Errand image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fool's Errand

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
BLT$14.00
Thick House Pork Belly, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Celery Vinegar
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Chicken, Herbs
More about Fool's Errand
Birch image

SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Birch

459 E. Pleasant St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Spare Ribs$24.00
Dinner with 2 buttermilk biscuits, Great Aunt Hazel's potato salad + 2 chocolate brownies
Hatched Handpie$5.00
Strawberry
Double Cheeseburger + Kettle Chips$13.50
House pickles, bacon, onions, special sauce, American cheese + kettle chips
More about Birch
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza image

 

Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Dinner$11.50
4 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Cup of Ice Cream
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$4.35
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut in Half Dipped in Butter Topped with Garlic Salt & Mozzarella Cheese
Garlic Bread$3.25
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut In Half Dipped in Butter & Topped with Garlic Salt
More about Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill image

 

Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill

304 N 76th St, Milwaukee

Avg 3 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MKE Steakshouse Prime Rib$14.00
Haystack Onions$2.50
5 Jumbo Wings$10.00
More about Brewski’s Sports Club Bar & Grill
J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill image

 

J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill

5230 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Ranch$0.50
1/2 Basket of fries$3.00
Perch Dinner$14.00
More about J&B Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2-2-2 Combo$13.00
Beast Burrito$12.50
Tosa Classic - 2 egg/toast$4.50
More about Midtown Grill
Goodkind image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rotisserie Roasted Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables$6.00
*Gluten Free
Our farm potatoes & seasonal vegetables roasted in our Rotisol Rotisserie to perfection & tossed in meat drippings.
*Can be made vegan, please select modifier
Champagne Battered Mushrooms$14.00
*Vegan Oyster mushrooms dredged & fried, tossed in a honey vinaigrette with piquillo peppers, kohlrabi & parsley
*Fryer is not Vegan
Caesar Salad$12.00
Escarole lettuce, white anchovy, SarVecchio cheese, house made garlicky Caesar dressing served with a side pan con tomate
More about Goodkind
Mac Shack image

 

Mac Shack

1701 N Humboldt Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mac Shack

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Garlic Bread

Curry

Burritos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston