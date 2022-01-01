Milwaukee bagel & donut spots you'll love

Must-try bagel & donut spots in Milwaukee

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette image

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Latke Waffle$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
Reubeneski$14.00
House Cured & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion Special Sauce, House Kraut & Dill
Cranky Al's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Cranky Al's

6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Long John$1.50
Chocolate iced long john
Chocolate Sprinkle$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Crueller$1.50
Buttermilk cake with a glaze finish
Doughnuttery of Mayfair image

DONUTS

Doughnuttery of Mayfair

2500 N Mayfair Rd, wauwatosa

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Doughnuts 100 pc$74.99
Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts
Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)
Doughnuts 6 pc$5.49
Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts 6 pc
Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)
Doughnuts 25 pc$17.99
Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts
Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)
