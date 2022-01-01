Milwaukee bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in Milwaukee
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|The Big Latke Waffle
|$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
|Reubeneski
|$14.00
House Cured & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion Special Sauce, House Kraut & Dill
Cranky Al's
6901 West North Ave, wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Apple Fritter
|$2.25
Cinnamon raised dough with sliced apples covered in glaze
|Vanilla Sprinkle
|$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
|Small Chocolate Milk
|$1.75
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Cranky Al's
6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Chocolate Long John
|$1.50
Chocolate iced long john
|Chocolate Sprinkle
|$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
|Crueller
|$1.50
Buttermilk cake with a glaze finish
DONUTS
Doughnuttery of Mayfair
2500 N Mayfair Rd, wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Doughnuts 100 pc
|$74.99
Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts
Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)
|Doughnuts 6 pc
|$5.49
Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts 6 pc
Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)
|Doughnuts 25 pc
|$17.99
Hot Fresh Uniquely Sugared Mini Doughnuts
Please note our doughnuts are mini (approximately 2 inches in diameter)