Milwaukee breakfast spots you'll love

The Explorium Brewpub

143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
House Wings$15.00
A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!
Boneless Wings$14.00
A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites$12.00
Zesty breaded and fried cauliflower bites served with carrots, celery, topped with queso fresco and microgreens and a side of ranch for dipping
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Broccolini$10.30
shallot, chilli flake, fried garlic, lime, red pepper dill crema (vg)(gf)
Hotel Madrid Paella$23.90
shrimp, squid, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red pepper and dill crema (gf)
Steak Tosta$14.30
red piquillo pepper, grilled tenderloin, ciabatta, relish aioli  (df)
BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
The Big Latke Waffle$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
Reubeneski$14.00
House Cured & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion Special Sauce, House Kraut & Dill
Cranky Al's

6901 West North Ave, wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Apple Fritter$2.25
Cinnamon raised dough with sliced apples covered in glaze
Vanilla Sprinkle$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Small Chocolate Milk$1.75
Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Full Challah French Toast$9.50
Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
Chive Hash Browns$3.50
Our classic griddle cooked hash browns topped with chives
Plaza Scramble$12.00
Four eggs scrambled with sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, Wisconsin cheddar and green onions. Comes with choice of toast.
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

249 N. Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
Steak Taco$4.50
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
Bag O' Chips$8.50
with house & mango salsas or seasonal guacamole
Brisket Taco$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
Simple Cafe

2124 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Designer Omelet$13.95
Breakfast Sandwich$13.95
Harvest Frittata$13.95
FRENCH FRIES

Brunch - Milwaukee

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)
Brunchkin! - Single Sandwich$5.00
Breakfast Sandwich Made to Order!
Basic Brunch$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes
Avocado Egg BLT$13.00
honey bacon, avocado, sunny up egg, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli, sourdough toast, side of waffle fries
Cafe Corazon

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
DINNER BURRITO$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
BEST BURRITO$13.00
Yucatan style pork pibil, rice, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, lime cilantro crema and pinto beans topped with red and green enchilada sauce
ENCHILADAS TG$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Lions Pub

4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)
Pub Burger$10.99
1/2lb prime beef patty seasoned with Three Lions' seasoning and grilled. Served on a brioche bun, with a choice of extra toppings.
Fried Chx & Mash$13.49
Three freshly breaded chicken tenders fried until crisp but juicy, nestled on top of mashed potatoes, topped with house-made gravy, creamed corn and a drizzle of honey
English Fish 'n' Chips$14.99
Beer-battered, crispy, deep-fried Atlantic cod. Served with a healthy portion of "chips", a side of tartar sauce and mushy peas (substitute coleslaw if desired). A fish fry to satisfy Wisconsinites an Brits alike
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
Lil' Naughty Burgers$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
Side Biscuit & Gravy$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Corned Beef Hash$14.99
Slow Roasted Corned Beef - Baby Potato - Herbs - Onion - Eggs Any Style - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Toast
Over Stuffed Croissant$13.99
Sausage - Bacon - Local Canadian Bacon - Scrambled Eggs - Pepper Jack - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Potato
Challah French Toast$10.99
Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Powder Sugar - Syrup - Butter
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Avenue Grill

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
kids grilled cheese$7.00
COBB SALAD$12.00
TOSA CHEESESTEAK$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Bacon-Bleu Burger$13.00
Half Pound Burger, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Balsamic-Watercress Aioli
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
Grilled Buffalo Wings$15.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
TAPAS

Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1248 reviews)
Smoked Baby Reds$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
Patacon Con Huevo$14.00
smashed fried plantain | cilantro rice | Flyte Family Farm beans | salsa Hogao | 3Brother Farm sunny eggs (2) [add Tia Paquita Chorizo +$3.00]
*Vegetarian or Vegan UPON REQUEST *gf*
Sope de Vegetarianas$8.00
Corn flour masa | local pinto beans | 3Brothers Farm scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes | salsa roja | queso fresco | jalapeno crema | cilantro
*gf
GRILL

Cafe Corazon

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)
CHIPS SALSA LARGE GUAC$7.00
8 oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
CHIPS SALSA SMALL GUAC$3.50
4oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
WET BURRITO$12.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fool's Errand

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
Wedge$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
BLT$14.00
Thick House Pork Belly, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Celery Vinegar
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Chicken, Herbs
The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Scallop Artichoke Cream$28.00
Chef Suzzette’s Favorite! Sautéed jumbo scallops and artichoke hearts in a Pernod Romano Cream Sauce
Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed baby greens seasonal garden vegetables
Carbonara$18.00
A Romano staple-sautéed smoked bacon, onions and garlic. Finished with Romano cream, fresh parsley and a coddled egg
Midtown Grill

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
2-2-2 Combo$13.00
Beast Burrito$12.50
Tosa Classic - 2 egg/toast$4.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Cranky Al's

6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Chocolate Long John$1.50
Chocolate iced long john
Chocolate Sprinkle$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Crueller$1.50
Buttermilk cake with a glaze finish
Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

234 E Vine St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
BELTCH$15.00
bacon, eggs, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar with sambal aioli on sourdough with choice of potato
Little Phatty$12.00
scrambled egg, american cheese, and choice of bacon, house breakfast sausage, smash patty, or avocado on english muffin toast with tavern potatoes
Biscuits and Gravy$10.00
two house-made biscuits, house sausage gravy
