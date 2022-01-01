Milwaukee breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Milwaukee
The Explorium Brewpub
143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|House Wings
|$15.00
A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing
|Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
|$12.00
Zesty breaded and fried cauliflower bites served with carrots, celery, topped with queso fresco and microgreens and a side of ranch for dipping
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Broccolini
|$10.30
shallot, chilli flake, fried garlic, lime, red pepper dill crema (vg)(gf)
|Hotel Madrid Paella
|$23.90
shrimp, squid, tomato, green bean, sofrito, red pepper and dill crema (gf)
|Steak Tosta
|$14.30
red piquillo pepper, grilled tenderloin, ciabatta, relish aioli (df)
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|The Big Latke Waffle
|$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
|Reubeneski
|$14.00
House Cured & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion Special Sauce, House Kraut & Dill
Cranky Al's
6901 West North Ave, wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Apple Fritter
|$2.25
Cinnamon raised dough with sliced apples covered in glaze
|Vanilla Sprinkle
|$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
|Small Chocolate Milk
|$1.75
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Full Challah French Toast
|$9.50
Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
|Chive Hash Browns
|$3.50
Our classic griddle cooked hash browns topped with chives
|Plaza Scramble
|$12.00
Four eggs scrambled with sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, Wisconsin cheddar and green onions. Comes with choice of toast.
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
249 N. Water St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Steak Taco
|$4.50
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
|Bag O' Chips
|$8.50
with house & mango salsas or seasonal guacamole
|Brisket Taco
|$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
Simple Cafe
2124 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Designer Omelet
|$13.95
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.95
|Harvest Frittata
|$13.95
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Brunchkin! - Single Sandwich
|$5.00
Breakfast Sandwich Made to Order!
|Basic Brunch
|$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes
|Avocado Egg BLT
|$13.00
honey bacon, avocado, sunny up egg, lettuce, tomato, sriracha aioli, sourdough toast, side of waffle fries
Cafe Corazon
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|DINNER BURRITO
|$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
|BEST BURRITO
|$13.00
Yucatan style pork pibil, rice, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, lime cilantro crema and pinto beans topped with red and green enchilada sauce
|ENCHILADAS TG
|$11.00
2 corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and choice of beans.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Lions Pub
4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD
|Popular items
|Pub Burger
|$10.99
1/2lb prime beef patty seasoned with Three Lions' seasoning and grilled. Served on a brioche bun, with a choice of extra toppings.
|Fried Chx & Mash
|$13.49
Three freshly breaded chicken tenders fried until crisp but juicy, nestled on top of mashed potatoes, topped with house-made gravy, creamed corn and a drizzle of honey
|English Fish 'n' Chips
|$14.99
Beer-battered, crispy, deep-fried Atlantic cod. Served with a healthy portion of "chips", a side of tartar sauce and mushy peas (substitute coleslaw if desired). A fish fry to satisfy Wisconsinites an Brits alike
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Lil' Naughty Burgers
|$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
|Side Biscuit & Gravy
|$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
|Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Hash
|$14.99
Slow Roasted Corned Beef - Baby Potato - Herbs - Onion - Eggs Any Style - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Toast
|Over Stuffed Croissant
|$13.99
Sausage - Bacon - Local Canadian Bacon - Scrambled Eggs - Pepper Jack - Classic Hollandaise - Choice of Potato
|Challah French Toast
|$10.99
Thick Cinnamon Buttered Challah - Powder Sugar - Syrup - Butter
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North Avenue Grill
7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|Popular items
|kids grilled cheese
|$7.00
|COBB SALAD
|$12.00
|TOSA CHEESESTEAK
|$11.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Knick
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Bacon-Bleu Burger
|$13.00
Half Pound Burger, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Balsamic-Watercress Aioli
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
|Grilled Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
TAPAS
Engine Company No. 3
217 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Smoked Baby Reds
|$5.00
House smoked Igl Farms red potatoes | salt & pepper
|Patacon Con Huevo
|$14.00
smashed fried plantain | cilantro rice | Flyte Family Farm beans | salsa Hogao | 3Brother Farm sunny eggs (2) [add Tia Paquita Chorizo +$3.00]
*Vegetarian or Vegan UPON REQUEST *gf*
|Sope de Vegetarianas
|$8.00
Corn flour masa | local pinto beans | 3Brothers Farm scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes | salsa roja | queso fresco | jalapeno crema | cilantro
*gf
GRILL
Cafe Corazon
3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|CHIPS SALSA LARGE GUAC
|$7.00
8 oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
|CHIPS SALSA SMALL GUAC
|$3.50
4oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
|WET BURRITO
|$12.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fool's Errand
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Wedge
|$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
|BLT
|$14.00
Thick House Pork Belly, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Celery Vinegar
|Matzo Ball Soup
|$8.00
Chicken, Herbs
The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar
1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Scallop Artichoke Cream
|$28.00
Chef Suzzette’s Favorite! Sautéed jumbo scallops and artichoke hearts in a Pernod Romano Cream Sauce
|Garden Salad
|$6.00
Mixed baby greens seasonal garden vegetables
|Carbonara
|$18.00
A Romano staple-sautéed smoked bacon, onions and garlic. Finished with Romano cream, fresh parsley and a coddled egg
Midtown Grill
8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|Popular items
|2-2-2 Combo
|$13.00
|Beast Burrito
|$12.50
|Tosa Classic - 2 egg/toast
|$4.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Cranky Al's
6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Chocolate Long John
|$1.50
Chocolate iced long john
|Chocolate Sprinkle
|$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
|Crueller
|$1.50
Buttermilk cake with a glaze finish
Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern
234 E Vine St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|BELTCH
|$15.00
bacon, eggs, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar with sambal aioli on sourdough with choice of potato
|Little Phatty
|$12.00
scrambled egg, american cheese, and choice of bacon, house breakfast sausage, smash patty, or avocado on english muffin toast with tavern potatoes
|Biscuits and Gravy
|$10.00
two house-made biscuits, house sausage gravy