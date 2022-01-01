Milwaukee burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Milwaukee

Consumer pic

 

Pete's Pub on Brady

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deep Fried Cheese Cubes$11.00
Fresh Queso Blanco cubes fried, scratch made ranch dressing, tomato jam.
Chicken Wings and Drummies$13.00
1 lb of grilled chicken wings and drummies, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
Hen Solo$11.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken thigh, pickle chips, honey, brioche bun.
Sub Jon's hot honey for $1
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
Dr. Dawg image

 

Dr. Dawg

6969 N Port Washington Rd #100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Chicago$7.99
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
6' Chicago Dog$4.49
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
Pile$6.49
More about Dr. Dawg
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa image

 

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa

6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
THE LUCY$10.50
Stuffed: American
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
BACON CHEDDAR$11.00
Stuffed: Cheddar, Topped: Bacon
More about Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
Dr. Dawg image

 

Dr. Dawg

853 N Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Chicago$7.99
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
6' Chicago Dog$4.49
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
Side Fry$2.39
Our seriously delicious, hand-cut fries.
More about Dr. Dawg
Crafty Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafty Cow

2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (849 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESE CURDS$11.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
BACON CHEDDAR$11.00
Stuffed: Cheddar, Topped: Bacon
FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Chipotle, Mayo, Pickles
More about Crafty Cow
Cafe LuLu image

 

Cafe LuLu

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Car Make/Model/Color
Make sure to enter the make, model, and color of your car into the Special Instructions box below. Pull into our loading zone on Howell Ave and we'll bring your food out when it's all set, no need to come in or call!
*Please note that orders with alcohol are NOT eligible for curbside pickup*
Bleu LuLu$5.00
A double order of LuLu chips with a large side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce.
Faux Bahn Mi$11.50
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
More about Cafe LuLu
Milwaukee Classic Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Milwaukee Classic Pizza

3929 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Classic Margherita$20.99
Thin Crust with our Classic Red Sauce topped with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, a pinch of Salt & Pepper, and Drizzle of Olives Oil
Garlic Bread$3.99
Our own warm, toasty, buttery garlic bread with the a hint of oregano.
Lemon Mascarpone Cake$4.00
Made with a moist lemon cake, lemon curd and a smooth and creamy whipped mascarpone frosting! It's light, yet sweet and tart and so darn good!
More about Milwaukee Classic Pizza

