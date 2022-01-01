Milwaukee burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Milwaukee
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Deep Fried Cheese Cubes
|$11.00
Fresh Queso Blanco cubes fried, scratch made ranch dressing, tomato jam.
|Chicken Wings and Drummies
|$13.00
1 lb of grilled chicken wings and drummies, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
|Hen Solo
|$11.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken thigh, pickle chips, honey, brioche bun.
Sub Jon's hot honey for $1
Dr. Dawg
6969 N Port Washington Rd #100, Milwaukee
|Big Chicago
|$7.99
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
|6' Chicago Dog
|$4.49
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
|Pile
|$6.49
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|THE LUCY
|$10.50
Stuffed: American
|CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
|BACON CHEDDAR
|$11.00
Stuffed: Cheddar, Topped: Bacon
Dr. Dawg
853 N Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa
|Side Fry
|$2.39
Our seriously delicious, hand-cut fries.
Crafty Cow
2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|CHEESE CURDS
|$11.00
Beer Battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds
|BACON CHEDDAR
|$11.00
Stuffed: Cheddar, Topped: Bacon
|FANCY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Chipotle, Mayo, Pickles
Cafe LuLu
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Car Make/Model/Color
Make sure to enter the make, model, and color of your car into the Special Instructions box below. Pull into our loading zone on Howell Ave and we'll bring your food out when it's all set, no need to come in or call!
*Please note that orders with alcohol are NOT eligible for curbside pickup*
|Bleu LuLu
|$5.00
A double order of LuLu chips with a large side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce.
|Faux Bahn Mi
|$11.50
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
Milwaukee Classic Pizza
3929 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|16" Classic Margherita
|$20.99
Thin Crust with our Classic Red Sauce topped with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, a pinch of Salt & Pepper, and Drizzle of Olives Oil
|Garlic Bread
|$3.99
Our own warm, toasty, buttery garlic bread with the a hint of oregano.
|Lemon Mascarpone Cake
|$4.00
Made with a moist lemon cake, lemon curd and a smooth and creamy whipped mascarpone frosting! It's light, yet sweet and tart and so darn good!