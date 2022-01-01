Milwaukee cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Milwaukee
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|The Big Latke Waffle
|$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
|Reubeneski
|$14.00
House Cured & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion Special Sauce, House Kraut & Dill
More about Cranky Al's
Cranky Al's
6901 West North Ave, wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Apple Fritter
|$2.25
Cinnamon raised dough with sliced apples covered in glaze
|Vanilla Sprinkle
|$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
|Small Chocolate Milk
|$1.75
More about Beans & Barley
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Reuben
Choice of protein, with sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and our vegan 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
|Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla with queso blanco and choice of filling. Topped with more cheese, tomato
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Full Challah French Toast
|$9.50
Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
|Chive Hash Browns
|$3.50
Our classic griddle cooked hash browns topped with chives
|Plaza Scramble
|$12.00
Four eggs scrambled with sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, Wisconsin cheddar and green onions. Comes with choice of toast.
More about Simple Cafe
Simple Cafe
2124 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Designer Omelet
|$13.95
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.95
|Harvest Frittata
|$13.95
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito (V)
|$13.00
sweet potatoes, black beans, cilantro, scrambled eggs in a flour tortilla, served with a side of avocado mash and roasted tomato salsa.
|Egg + Chicken Sausage Panini
|$13.00
Two poached eggs, Hometown Kitchen maple sage chicken sausage, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli and mixed greens served on sourdough bread. Served with a side of fruit.
|Tuna Melt
|$14.00
Tuna salad, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, red onion on sourdough
More about Valentine Coffee Co.
Valentine Coffee Co.
5918 West Vliet St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Iced Cafe Latte
|$4.00
|12oz Americano
|$2.50
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.00
More about Sprocket Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Sprocket Cafe
3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Toasted Bagel
|$2.25
All bagels are toasted
|Lunch Special
|$8.00
Bagel sandwich, chips, and a soda or 12oz brewed coffee.
|Ham & Cheddar
|$5.25
Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with ham, cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce and Sprocket Aioli.
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Smashburger
|$11.00
Fuel's original 6oz. burger, American cheese, potato bun, sliced onion, pickles, mayo
|Smoked Turkey Melt
|$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
|BLT
|$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on lightly toasted brioche.
