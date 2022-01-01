Milwaukee cafés you'll love

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette image

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Latke Waffle$8.00
Griddled Potato Pancake (Waffle Style)
Served with a Choice of Applesauce and Sour Cream, Smoked Maple Syrup, or Kimchi Pancake Style! (with Kewpie Mayo, Smoked Trout Roe & Served with Sesame Pickles)
Egg & Cheese$8.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
Reubeneski$14.00
House Cured & Smoked Pastrami Brisket, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onion Special Sauce, House Kraut & Dill
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
Cranky Al's image

 

Cranky Al's

6901 West North Ave, wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Fritter$2.25
Cinnamon raised dough with sliced apples covered in glaze
Vanilla Sprinkle$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Small Chocolate Milk$1.75
More about Cranky Al's
Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Reuben
Choice of protein, with sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and our vegan 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla with queso blanco and choice of filling. Topped with more cheese, tomato
More about Beans & Barley
Cafe at the Plaza image

 

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full Challah French Toast$9.50
Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
Chive Hash Browns$3.50
Our classic griddle cooked hash browns topped with chives
Plaza Scramble$12.00
Four eggs scrambled with sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, caramelized onions, Wisconsin cheddar and green onions. Comes with choice of toast.
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Simple Cafe image

 

Simple Cafe

2124 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Designer Omelet$13.95
Breakfast Sandwich$13.95
Harvest Frittata$13.95
More about Simple Cafe
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

 

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito (V)$13.00
sweet potatoes, black beans, cilantro, scrambled eggs in a flour tortilla, served with a side of avocado mash and roasted tomato salsa.
Egg + Chicken Sausage Panini$13.00
Two poached eggs, Hometown Kitchen maple sage chicken sausage, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli and mixed greens served on sourdough bread. Served with a side of fruit.
Tuna Melt$14.00
Tuna salad, sharp cheddar, tomatoes, red onion on sourdough
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
Valentine Coffee Co. image

 

Valentine Coffee Co.

5918 West Vliet St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Cafe Latte$4.00
12oz Americano$2.50
Iced Chai Latte$4.00
More about Valentine Coffee Co.
Sprocket Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Sprocket Cafe

3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Bagel$2.25
All bagels are toasted
Lunch Special$8.00
Bagel sandwich, chips, and a soda or 12oz brewed coffee.
Ham & Cheddar$5.25
Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with ham, cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce and Sprocket Aioli.
More about Sprocket Cafe
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smashburger$11.00
Fuel's original 6oz. burger, American cheese, potato bun, sliced onion, pickles, mayo
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on lightly toasted brioche.
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Cranky Al's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Cranky Al's

6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Long John$1.50
Chocolate iced long john
Chocolate Sprinkle$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Crueller$1.50
Buttermilk cake with a glaze finish
More about Cranky Al's
Joyride Cafe image

 

Joyride Cafe

187 E. Becher, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Joyride Cafe

