Milwaukee sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Milwaukee

Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Reuben
Choice of protein, with sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and our vegan 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla with queso blanco and choice of filling. Topped with more cheese, tomato
More about Beans & Barley
Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.1 (1489 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
Jameson Glazed Chicken$15.50
6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Simple Cafe image

 

Simple Cafe

2124 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Designer Omelet$13.95
Breakfast Sandwich$13.95
Harvest Frittata$13.95
More about Simple Cafe
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa image

 

Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa

6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
THE LUCY$10.50
Stuffed: American
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
BACON CHEDDAR$11.00
Stuffed: Cheddar, Topped: Bacon
More about Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
Riley's Sandwich Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Riley's Sandwich Co.

4473 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
RILEY'S FAVE-POP UP$3.00
Organic chicken with veggies sous vide.
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.75
2 homemade chocolate chip cookies
Steak Kensington - Oakland Style$17.45
med rare beef tenderloin, house made garlic spread, mozz, roasted: mushroom, onion, house roll
PRO TIP: Spicy Giardiniera is the way we love it!

“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”
More about Riley's Sandwich Co.
Don's Grocery & Liquor image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lil' Naughty Burgers$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
Side Biscuit & Gravy$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
Cheese Curds$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
Cafe LuLu image

 

Cafe LuLu

2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Car Make/Model/Color
Make sure to enter the make, model, and color of your car into the Special Instructions box below. Pull into our loading zone on Howell Ave and we'll bring your food out when it's all set, no need to come in or call!
*Please note that orders with alcohol are NOT eligible for curbside pickup*
Bleu LuLu$5.00
A double order of LuLu chips with a large side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce.
Faux Bahn Mi$11.50
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
More about Cafe LuLu
La Masa Empanada Bar image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Masa Empanada Bar

1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Argentine Beef - (A)$4.00
Seasoned beef, green olives, raisins, hardboiled egg, crushed chillies
Chicken Tinga - (T)$3.00
Tender pulled chicken, fire roasted tomato & red chile
Wisco Corn - (W)$3.00
Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion
More about La Masa Empanada Bar
Bavette image

 

Bavette

330 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban$13.25
Cuban- pressed ham, bacon, cheese, pickles, pickled jalapeño & mustard
Roast Beef$13.75
*Roast beef with cheddar, roasted cherry
tomatoes & horseradish cream
Carrot Salad$13.00
Roasted carrots with garbanzos, baba ghanoush, dates, olives, feta & pistachio dukkah
More about Bavette
Sprocket Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Sprocket Cafe

3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Bagel$2.25
All bagels are toasted
Lunch Special$8.00
Bagel sandwich, chips, and a soda or 12oz brewed coffee.
Ham & Cheddar$5.25
Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with ham, cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce and Sprocket Aioli.
More about Sprocket Cafe
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smashburger$11.00
Fuel's original 6oz. burger, American cheese, potato bun, sliced onion, pickles, mayo
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on lightly toasted brioche.
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza image

 

Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza

8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Dinner$11.50
4 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Cup of Ice Cream
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$4.35
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut in Half Dipped in Butter Topped with Garlic Salt & Mozzarella Cheese
Garlic Bread$3.25
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut In Half Dipped in Butter & Topped with Garlic Salt
More about Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
Bottle House 42 image

 

Bottle House 42

1130 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Eggplant Fries$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
More about Bottle House 42

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Garlic Bread

Curry

Burritos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston