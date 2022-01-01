Milwaukee sandwich spots you'll love
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Reuben
Choice of protein, with sauerkraut, melted Swiss, and our vegan 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye.
|Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla with queso blanco and choice of filling. Topped with more cheese, tomato
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
|Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
|Jameson Glazed Chicken
|$15.50
6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.
Simple Cafe
2124 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Designer Omelet
|$13.95
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.95
|Harvest Frittata
|$13.95
Crafty Cow - Wauwatosa
6519 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|THE LUCY
|$10.50
Stuffed: American
|CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Fried Chicken, Dill Pickles
|BACON CHEDDAR
|$11.00
Stuffed: Cheddar, Topped: Bacon
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Riley's Sandwich Co.
4473 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|RILEY'S FAVE-POP UP
|$3.00
Organic chicken with veggies sous vide.
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.75
2 homemade chocolate chip cookies
|Steak Kensington - Oakland Style
|$17.45
med rare beef tenderloin, house made garlic spread, mozz, roasted: mushroom, onion, house roll
PRO TIP: Spicy Giardiniera is the way we love it!
“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Lil' Naughty Burgers
|$4.95
Beef Brisket Patties, American Cheese, Lil' Brioche (2)
|Side Biscuit & Gravy
|$5.94
1 Buttermilk Biscuit, Don's Country Chicken Gravy.
|Cheese Curds
|$7.95
Don's Cheese Curds are made with Wisconsin White Cheddar, Battered, and served with a side of house marinara.
Cafe LuLu
2265 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Car Make/Model/Color
Make sure to enter the make, model, and color of your car into the Special Instructions box below. Pull into our loading zone on Howell Ave and we'll bring your food out when it's all set, no need to come in or call!
*Please note that orders with alcohol are NOT eligible for curbside pickup*
|Bleu LuLu
|$5.00
A double order of LuLu chips with a large side of tangy bleu cheese dipping sauce.
|Faux Bahn Mi
|$11.50
Grilled flank steak set on a bed on onions, cilantro, cabbage and carrots tossed in a sesame-rice wine vinigrette, topped with cucumbers and hot garlic chili sauce and tucked inside a warm baguette. Served with a side of wasabi mayo.
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Masa Empanada Bar
1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee
|Argentine Beef - (A)
|$4.00
Seasoned beef, green olives, raisins, hardboiled egg, crushed chillies
|Chicken Tinga - (T)
|$3.00
Tender pulled chicken, fire roasted tomato & red chile
|Wisco Corn - (W)
|$3.00
Creamy sweet corn, roasted corn, bell pepper, onion
Bavette
330 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee
|Cuban
|$13.25
Cuban- pressed ham, bacon, cheese, pickles, pickled jalapeño & mustard
|Roast Beef
|$13.75
*Roast beef with cheddar, roasted cherry
tomatoes & horseradish cream
|Carrot Salad
|$13.00
Roasted carrots with garbanzos, baba ghanoush, dates, olives, feta & pistachio dukkah
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Sprocket Cafe
3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Toasted Bagel
|$2.25
All bagels are toasted
|Lunch Special
|$8.00
Bagel sandwich, chips, and a soda or 12oz brewed coffee.
|Ham & Cheddar
|$5.25
Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with ham, cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce and Sprocket Aioli.
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Smashburger
|$11.00
Fuel's original 6oz. burger, American cheese, potato bun, sliced onion, pickles, mayo
|Smoked Turkey Melt
|$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
|BLT
|$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on lightly toasted brioche.
Chicken Man and Gianellis Pizza
8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
|Chicken Dinner
|$11.50
4 Pieces Mixed Chicken, Served with Fries, Coleslaw, Roll & Cup of Ice Cream
|Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
|$4.35
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut in Half Dipped in Butter Topped with Garlic Salt & Mozzarella Cheese
|Garlic Bread
|$3.25
8 Inch Loaf Of Bread Cut In Half Dipped in Butter & Topped with Garlic Salt
Bottle House 42
1130 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
|Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese