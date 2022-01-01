Milwaukee Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Milwaukee

Transfer Pizzeria Café image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Transfer Pizzeria Café

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Cheese$14.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Garlic Bread$6.00
Warm Italian bread with. garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
SM Cheese$9.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
Tavolino image

 

Tavolino

2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Verdura$17.00
Sweet Potato Gnocchi + Crispy Leek + Sage Brown Butter + Whipped Lemon Mascarpone
16" Palermo$24.00
Sausage + Pepperoni + Mushroom + Onion
Burrata$15.00
Fried Sweet Potato + Toasted Walnut + Frisée + Date Purée + Olive Oil + Crostini
More about Tavolino
Sorella image

PIZZA

Sorella

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce$17.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Kale Caesar$12.00
Our twist on the traditional caeser salad, instead of romaine lettuce, we have used Kale which offers a bit more crunch and holds up to our house-made dressing.
Rigatoni alla Vodka$15.00
Pink Sauce with Peas. V
More about Sorella
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Eggplant Fries$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
More about Pizza Man
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with side of marinara
More about Pizza Man
Ca'Lucchenzo image

PASTA

Ca'Lucchenzo

6030 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.7 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto di Parma DOP$18.00
30 month grand riserva parma ham, creamy stracchino cheese, focaccia
Focaccia della Casa$6.00
served with extra virgin olive oil
Arancino al Cuore di Fonduta$14.00
fontina fondue filled risotto fritter, warm winter vegetable salad, brown butter vinaigrette
More about Ca'Lucchenzo
Mama Mia's - West Allis image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Mia's - West Allis

8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Mozz Cheese$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
Garlic Bread$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
Dinner Fettucini Alfredo$12.95
Savory, homemade Alfredo sauce served over a bed of fettucini noodles.
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis
The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Scallop Artichoke Cream$28.00
Chef Suzzette’s Favorite! Sautéed jumbo scallops and artichoke hearts in a Pernod Romano Cream Sauce
Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed baby greens seasonal garden vegetables
Carbonara$18.00
A Romano staple-sautéed smoked bacon, onions and garlic. Finished with Romano cream, fresh parsley and a coddled egg
More about The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar
Nessun Dorma image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Nessun Dorma

2778 N Weil St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (513 reviews)
Takeout
More about Nessun Dorma

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Garlic Bread

Curry

Burritos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brisket

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston