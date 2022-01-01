Milwaukee Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Milwaukee
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Transfer Pizzeria Café
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee
|LG Cheese
|$14.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
Warm Italian bread with. garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
|SM Cheese
|$9.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Tavolino
2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee
|Verdura
|$17.00
Sweet Potato Gnocchi + Crispy Leek + Sage Brown Butter + Whipped Lemon Mascarpone
|16" Palermo
|$24.00
Sausage + Pepperoni + Mushroom + Onion
|Burrata
|$15.00
Fried Sweet Potato + Toasted Walnut + Frisée + Date Purée + Olive Oil + Crostini
PIZZA
Sorella
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Cavatelli w/ Monday Sauce
|$17.00
Hand rolled Cavatelli with a Broken Meatball, Sausage and Pork Ragu, Ricotta. Just like Nonna made...sort of. CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
|Kale Caesar
|$12.00
Our twist on the traditional caeser salad, instead of romaine lettuce, we have used Kale which offers a bit more crunch and holds up to our house-made dressing.
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$15.00
Pink Sauce with Peas. V
Pizza Man
11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
PASTA
Ca'Lucchenzo
6030 W North Ave, Wauwatosa
|Prosciutto di Parma DOP
|$18.00
30 month grand riserva parma ham, creamy stracchino cheese, focaccia
|Focaccia della Casa
|$6.00
served with extra virgin olive oil
|Arancino al Cuore di Fonduta
|$14.00
fontina fondue filled risotto fritter, warm winter vegetable salad, brown butter vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mama Mia's - West Allis
8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis
|Lg Mozz Cheese
|$14.75
14” pizza with house-made pizza sauce and sauce and mozzarella cheese. Features our signature thin crust.
|Garlic Bread
|$2.95
One of our signature items and it's made fresh daily. A large piece of hot bread that has been dipped in 100% pure Wisconsin butter and sprinkled with garlic salt.
|Dinner Fettucini Alfredo
|$12.95
Savory, homemade Alfredo sauce served over a bed of fettucini noodles.
The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar
1503 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Scallop Artichoke Cream
|$28.00
Chef Suzzette’s Favorite! Sautéed jumbo scallops and artichoke hearts in a Pernod Romano Cream Sauce
|Garden Salad
|$6.00
Mixed baby greens seasonal garden vegetables
|Carbonara
|$18.00
A Romano staple-sautéed smoked bacon, onions and garlic. Finished with Romano cream, fresh parsley and a coddled egg