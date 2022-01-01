Bronzeville restaurants you'll love

Full Rack of Carson’s legendary Barbecued

BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.

*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*

