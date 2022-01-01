Bronzeville restaurants you'll love
Carson's Ribs
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Famous Corn Bread
|$6.00
Carson’s famous homemade family recipe corn bread baked fresh daily. So good!
|BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab
|$33.00
Full Rack of Carson’s legendary Barbecued
BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, and homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
700 W State St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.49
Fried egg, american cheese and choice of meat on an english muffin
|Fries
|$1.89
Lightly battered and seasoned
|Tater Tots
|$1.89
Fried golden brown with choice of sauce
Bottle House 42
1130 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.00
Served with side of marinara and creamy parmesan dressing
|Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese