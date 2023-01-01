Al pastor tacos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
249 N. Water St, Milwaukee
|Al Pastor Taco
|$4.50
burnt pineapple relish, fresno chili, cilantro, queso Oaxaca, corn tortilla
|Al Pastor Taco Bowl
|$16.00
burnt pineapple relish, fresno chili, cilantro, queso Oaxaca
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee
|Pork Al Pastor Tacos
|$13.95
Pork al pastor skewers marinated and char grilled, fresh pineapple, melted mozzarella cheese, salsa verde, cilantro and onion on flour tortillas
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$13.95
Cloud Red
4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood
|Taco Al Pastor
|$8.00
Pork, Chayote Squash, Cabbage, Pickled Jicama & Radish Slaw, Cilantro Crema & Queso.