Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Item pic

 

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

249 N. Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
burnt pineapple relish, fresno chili, cilantro, queso Oaxaca, corn tortilla
Al Pastor Taco Bowl$16.00
burnt pineapple relish, fresno chili, cilantro, queso Oaxaca
More about Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Al Pastor Tacos$13.95
Pork al pastor skewers marinated and char grilled, fresh pineapple, melted mozzarella cheese, salsa verde, cilantro and onion on flour tortillas
Tacos Al Pastor$13.95
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
Consumer pic

 

Cloud Red

4488 North Oakland Avenue, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Al Pastor$8.00
Pork, Chayote Squash, Cabbage, Pickled Jicama & Radish Slaw, Cilantro Crema & Queso.
More about Cloud Red
Banner pic

 

Kompali Taqueria

1205 East Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Al Pastor Taco$4.50
Marinated spit roasted pork, grilled pineapple, cilantro, onions
More about Kompali Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Samosa

Lo Mein

Chef Salad

Italian Salad

Thai Tea

Dumplings

Cappuccino

Mushroom Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1488 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston