Apple salad in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve apple salad

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Apple Walnut Salad$15.00
Spinach, apples, walnuts and goat cheese with a side of honey poppyseed dressing.
More about The Busy Beestro
The Knick image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Beet & Apple Salad$14.00
Baby Spinach & Arugula, Roasted Beets, Apples, Scallion, Crispy Prosciutto, Toasted Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
More about The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

4260 S 76th Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pecan Arugula Salad$14.00
More about Meyers Restaurant and Banquet Hall

