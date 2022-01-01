Apple salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve apple salad
More about The Busy Beestro
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Spinach Apple Walnut Salad
|$15.00
Spinach, apples, walnuts and goat cheese with a side of honey poppyseed dressing.
More about The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Beet & Apple Salad
|$14.00
Baby Spinach & Arugula, Roasted Beets, Apples, Scallion, Crispy Prosciutto, Toasted Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette