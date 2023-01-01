Arepas in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve arepas
More about Anytime Arepa
Anytime Arepa
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee
|Cheese Arepa
|$11.99
Any combination of cheeses. NO VEGGIES!!
|Chicken Arepa GF
|$12.99
Traditional chicken Arepa
|Widow Arepa / La Viuda
|$6.00
Solely the Arepa bread. Fresh and cooked from the griddle. No stuffings at all.
More about La Cocina del Sur Empanada Bar
La Cocina del Sur Empanada Bar
701 E Keefe Ave, Milwaukee
|Arepas
|$14.50
Colombian style sweet corn cakes with cheese, topped with curtido slaw, pickled onions and fresh cilantro, and your choice of protein,
- Mechada Beef/Cilantro Aioli
- Pulled Pork/Chipotle Aioli
- Chicken/Chipotle Salsa
- Beans/Chipotle Salsa