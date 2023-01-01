Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve arepas

Item pic

 

Anytime Arepa

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Arepa$11.99
Any combination of cheeses. NO VEGGIES!!
Chicken Arepa GF$12.99
Traditional chicken Arepa
Widow Arepa / La Viuda$6.00
Solely the Arepa bread. Fresh and cooked from the griddle. No stuffings at all.
More about Anytime Arepa
Consumer pic

 

La Cocina del Sur Empanada Bar

701 E Keefe Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arepas$14.50
Colombian style sweet corn cakes with cheese, topped with curtido slaw, pickled onions and fresh cilantro, and your choice of protein,
- Mechada Beef/Cilantro Aioli
- Pulled Pork/Chipotle Aioli
- Chicken/Chipotle Salsa
- Beans/Chipotle Salsa
More about La Cocina del Sur Empanada Bar

