Avocado burgers in Milwaukee

The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
The Knick
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee
|Grilled Buffalo Wings
|$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
Midtown Grill
8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|Caesar Wrap
|$12.50
The Riverwest Filling Station
701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee
|The Meatwad*
|$16.95
8oz charbroiled hamburger with 4oz shaved house-smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and Fontina cheese, topped with tiger sauce on a burger bun
|Cheese Curds
|$9.85
Deep-Fried Wisconsin white cheddar curds served with Ranch.