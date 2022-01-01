Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado burgers in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve avocado burgers

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Knick

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (2487 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Buffalo Wings$16.00
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
Impossible Burger$16.00
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
More about The Knick
Midtown Grill

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauces and Such
The Basics
Caesar Wrap$12.50
More about Midtown Grill
The Riverwest Filling Station

701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Meatwad*$16.95
8oz charbroiled hamburger with 4oz shaved house-smoked brisket, mushrooms, onions, and Fontina cheese, topped with tiger sauce on a burger bun
Delivery to Amorphic Beer Brewery Only
Check out the new Brewery Amorphic at Address: 3700 N Fratney St, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Cheese Curds$9.85
Deep-Fried Wisconsin white cheddar curds served with Ranch.
More about The Riverwest Filling Station

