Avocado toast in Milwaukee

Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Classic Breakfast
|$11.00
Choice of 2 eggs served with your choice of crispy hash browns or fruit, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado and choice of toast.
|Plaza Benedict
|$12.50
Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Basic Brunch
|$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes
|Milwaukee Street
|$12.00
sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Bowl of Minis
|$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
|Side Hash Browns
|$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
|Side Bacon (4)
|$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
North Avenue Grill
7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|SIDE OF RANCH
|$0.50
|BUFF CHIX WRAP
|$15.00
|MEAT LOVER skillet
|$15.00
Urban Beets
3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa
|Deep Roots
Carrot, Beet, Lemon, Ginger
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
3 Corn Shells, Blackened Cauliflower, Avocado, Slaw, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Radish, Cilantro Drizzle
Side of tortilla chips
|Green Dream
|$6.75
Banana, Kale, Cashew, Ginger,
Maple, Vanilla
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee
|Bacon + Avo Club
|$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough
|Farmer's Hash (V+GF)
|$14.00
Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli
|Tuna Melt
|$15.00
housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough
The Lafayette Place
1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Southern Po'Boy
|$11.50
Cajun-fried tofu on a baguette with pickled onions & cucumbers, arugula & remoulade. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips
|Vegan Brekkie Sammy
|$12.50
Impossible sausage, hashbrown patty, melted violife cheese, guacamole, and chipotle sauce on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with a fruit cup
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.00
Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Portobello Melt
|$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
|Smoked Turkey Melt
|$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
|Tinga Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
Midtown Grill
8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA
|Sauces and Such
|The Basics
|Caesar Wrap
|$12.50
Sweet Diner- MKE
239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee
|Breakfast Potatoes
|$4.00
Red potatoes skin on cubed prepared with salt, fresh black pepper, parsley and rosemary
|Egg Plate
|$11.00
2 locally-sourced brown egg cooked your way, served your choice of side and toast or english muffin.
|Challah
Traditional French Toast served with whipped butter, maple syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar