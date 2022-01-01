Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve avocado toast

Cafe at the Plaza image

 

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Breakfast$11.00
Choice of 2 eggs served with your choice of crispy hash browns or fruit, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado and choice of toast.
Plaza Benedict$12.50
Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Brunch - Milwaukee image

FRENCH FRIES

Brunch - Milwaukee

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basic Brunch$11.00
two eggs any style, choice of breakfast meat (see a la carte), side of breakfast potatoes
Milwaukee Street$12.00
sausage links, bacon, onions, cheddar cheese
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
Toast image

 

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Minis$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
Side Hash Browns$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
Side Bacon (4)$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
More about Toast
North Avenue Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North Avenue Grill

7225 W NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

Avg 4.5 (550 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF RANCH$0.50
BUFF CHIX WRAP$15.00
MEAT LOVER skillet$15.00
More about North Avenue Grill
Urban Beets image

 

Urban Beets

3077 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 120, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep Roots
Carrot, Beet, Lemon, Ginger
Street Tacos$11.00
3 Corn Shells, Blackened Cauliflower, Avocado, Slaw, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Radish, Cilantro Drizzle
Side of tortilla chips
Green Dream$6.75
Banana, Kale, Cashew, Ginger,
Maple, Vanilla
More about Urban Beets
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

 

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon + Avo Club$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough
Farmer's Hash (V+GF)$14.00
Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli
Tuna Melt$15.00
housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
The Lafayette Place image

 

The Lafayette Place

1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southern Po'Boy$11.50
Cajun-fried tofu on a baguette with pickled onions & cucumbers, arugula & remoulade. Served with sea salt kettle-style chips
Vegan Brekkie Sammy$12.50
Impossible sausage, hashbrown patty, melted violife cheese, guacamole, and chipotle sauce on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with a fruit cup
Chorizo Burrito$11.00
Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts
More about The Lafayette Place
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portobello Melt$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
Tinga Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauces and Such
The Basics
Caesar Wrap$12.50
More about Midtown Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Sweet Diner- MKE

239 E. Chicago St Suite 103, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Red potatoes skin on cubed prepared with salt, fresh black pepper, parsley and rosemary
Egg Plate$11.00
2 locally-sourced brown egg cooked your way, served your choice of side and toast or english muffin.
Challah
Traditional French Toast served with whipped butter, maple syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar
More about Sweet Diner- MKE

Map

Map

