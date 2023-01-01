Barbacoas in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Los Mariachi's - Greenfield
Los Mariachi's - Greenfield
4305 W Layton Ave, Greenfield
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$13.99
Shredded beef. Served with rice and beans.
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$12.60
Moroccan-spiced beef, red cabbage, goat cheese, lime crema, radish
More about Toast Milwaukee
Toast Milwaukee
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Barbacoa Hash Skillet
|$14.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Papa Rojas - Roasted Poblanos - Onions - Cheese Sauce - Eggs - Fried Jalapenos - Choice of Toast
|Barbacoa Beef Burrito
|$13.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Mexican Rice - Black Beans - Roasted Poblanos - Flour Tortilla - Salsa Roja - Queso Fresco - Cilantro - Sour Cream Drizzle
More about Taco Mikes
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mikes
1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee
|4. Barbacoa- soft corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, and guacamole
Pulled beef
More about La Masa Empanada Bar
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
La Masa Empanada Bar
1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee
|Lamb Barbacoa - (B)
|$5.00
Seasoned Mexican style Pinn Oaks lamb, cilantro, onion