Barbacoas in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve barbacoas

Consumer pic

 

Los Mariachi's - Greenfield

4305 W Layton Ave, Greenfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Tacos$13.99
Shredded beef. Served with rice and beans.
More about Los Mariachi's - Greenfield
Barbacoa Tacos image

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Tacos$12.60
Moroccan-spiced beef, red cabbage, goat cheese, lime crema, radish
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
Item pic

 

Toast Milwaukee

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Hash Skillet$14.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Papa Rojas - Roasted Poblanos - Onions - Cheese Sauce - Eggs - Fried Jalapenos - Choice of Toast
Barbacoa Beef Burrito$13.99
Pulled Barbacoa Beef - Mexican Rice - Black Beans - Roasted Poblanos - Flour Tortilla - Salsa Roja - Queso Fresco - Cilantro - Sour Cream Drizzle
More about Toast Milwaukee
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mikes

1001 N Old World Third St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.1 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4. Barbacoa- soft corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, and guacamole
Pulled beef
More about Taco Mikes
Consumer pic

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

La Masa Empanada Bar

1300 E Brady St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Barbacoa - (B)$5.00
Seasoned Mexican style Pinn Oaks lamb, cilantro, onion
More about La Masa Empanada Bar
Banner pic

 

Kompali Taqueria

1205 East Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Taco$4.25
Beef brisket, pico de gallo
More about Kompali Taqueria

