Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef curry in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve beef curry

Banner pic

 

Bollywood Grill

1038 N Jackson St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Curry$17.95
Beef cooked in onion, garlic, ginger, spices
More about Bollywood Grill
Consumer pic

 

India Garden

2930 N 117th St, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF CURRY$17.95
(GLUTEN FREE) Beef cooked in onions, garlic, ginger, and spices
More about India Garden

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Fried Dumplings

Cupcakes

Paneer Tikka

Fritters

Sweet Potato Fries

Braised Short Ribs

Milkshakes

Pesto Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bronzeville

No reviews yet

East Side

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1923 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (412 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston