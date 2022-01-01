Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Milwaukee restaurants that serve beef noodles

Item pic

 

Hue Restaurant

2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bun Thit Nuong | Beef Noodle Bowl$16.50
Grilled lemongrass-garlic marinated beef with a house-made egg roll. Served atop a bed of fresh lettuce, mints, cucumbers, pickled carrots, daikon, and crushed peanuts. Served with Vietnamese nuoc mam sauce.
Bun Dac Biet | Beef and Shrimp Noodle Bowl$18.25
Charbroiled lemongrass-garlic marinated beef, grilled shrimp skewers, house-made egg roll. Served atop a bed of fresh lettuce, mints, cucumbers, pickled carrots, daikon, and crushed peanuts. Served with Vietnamese nuoc mam sauce.
More about Hue Restaurant
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe image

 

Milwaukee Downtown Campus Cafe

700 W State St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup
More about Milwaukee Downtown Campus Cafe
Item pic

 

AppeThai - -WI

3900 W Brown Deer Rd #110, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BEEF NOODLE SOUP$17.00
GUAY TIEW NUA: Rice noodle, Asian broccoli, bean sprout, sliced beef tenderloin, beef meatballs, in our house made beef broth, topped with scallion, cilantro and fried garlic.
More about AppeThai - -WI

