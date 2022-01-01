Beef noodles in Milwaukee
Hue Restaurant
2699 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee
|Bun Thit Nuong | Beef Noodle Bowl
|$16.50
Grilled lemongrass-garlic marinated beef with a house-made egg roll. Served atop a bed of fresh lettuce, mints, cucumbers, pickled carrots, daikon, and crushed peanuts. Served with Vietnamese nuoc mam sauce.
|Bun Dac Biet | Beef and Shrimp Noodle Bowl
|$18.25
Charbroiled lemongrass-garlic marinated beef, grilled shrimp skewers, house-made egg roll. Served atop a bed of fresh lettuce, mints, cucumbers, pickled carrots, daikon, and crushed peanuts. Served with Vietnamese nuoc mam sauce.
Milwaukee Downtown Campus Cafe
700 W State St, Milwaukee
|Beef Noodle Soup