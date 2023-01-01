Biryani in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve biryani
Bollywood Grill
1038 N Jackson St, Milwaukee
|Chicken Biryani
|$16.95
Spiced basmati rice cooked with chicken chunks
|Shrimp Biryani
|$18.95
Shrimp cooked in spiced basmati rice
|Special Bollywood Biryani
|$17.95
Chicken, lamb, beef, shrimp, in spiced basmati rice
Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
223 N Water Street, Suite #100, Milwaukee
|Lamb Biryani
|$28.00
Lamb & Basmati Rice cooked together in Paella Style
|Dum Vegetable Biryani
|$26.00
Fragrant Basmati Rice cooked with aromatic vegetables
|Jackfruit & Vegetable Biryani
|$26.00
Seasoned Jackfruit, Roasted Vegetables & Basmati Rice cooked together in Paella Style