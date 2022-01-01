Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$13.00
avocado, roasted corn salsa
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
AJ Bombers image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ Bombers

1247 N Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (3881 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$8.50
Chopped buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese with a side or ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheese Curds$6.50
Fresh Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Curds fried and served with chipotle ranch.
Frickles$7.00
Crispy fried dill pickles served with ranch.
More about AJ Bombers
Toast image

 

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Minis$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
Side Hash Browns$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
Side Bacon (4)$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
More about Toast
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee

Avg 4 (696 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stubby's Cubano$13.95
House smoked ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss cheese and whole grain mustard on pressed French bread
Classic Beer Battered Cod$15.95
Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.
American AF Smash Burger$8.95
One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.
Make it a double for +$3
More about Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

