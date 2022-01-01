Boneless wings in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve boneless wings
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
JB's on 41
4040 S 27th St, Milwaukee
|Boneless: 14 Wings
|$15.00
The Explorium Brewpub
143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Great tasting and easy to eat! Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
House breaded chicken thigh, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
Red Lion Pub
1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
10oz of succulent breaded chicken filetss tossed in one of our house-made wing sauces and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Hot | BBQ | Honey Habanero | Lion’s Dry Rub | O Sauce | Sweet Chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Lions Pub
4515 N OAKLAND AVE, SHOREWOOD
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
10oz of succulent, breaded chicken fillets, tossed in one of our housemade wing sauces, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese