Braised short ribs in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve braised short ribs

The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Wine - Braised Short Ribs$0.00
Short ribs braised in a red wine sauce, slow cooked with onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of polenta.
More about The Busy Beestro
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guinness Braised Short Rib$24.00
roasted carrots & brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, red wine demi-glace
More about Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave
Consumer pic

 

Pete’s Pub

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bone in Braised Beef Short Ribs$20.00
Two Bone-in braised short ribs, Korean BBQ sauce, hand-cut fries, coleslaw, scallions.
More about Pete’s Pub
Saz's State House image

 

Saz's State House

5539 W State Street, Milwuakee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cider Braised Shredded Short Rib Mac$22.00
Hard cider braised shredded short rib., cavatappi pasta, mushrooms, horse-radish gouda cream sauce, piled high with crispy onion straws
More about Saz's State House

