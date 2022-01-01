Braised short ribs in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve braised short ribs
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Red Wine - Braised Short Ribs
|$0.00
Short ribs braised in a red wine sauce, slow cooked with onions, celery, and carrots. Served with a side of polenta.
Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Guinness Braised Short Rib
|$24.00
roasted carrots & brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, red wine demi-glace
Pete’s Pub
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Bone in Braised Beef Short Ribs
|$20.00
Two Bone-in braised short ribs, Korean BBQ sauce, hand-cut fries, coleslaw, scallions.