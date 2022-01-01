Brisket in Milwaukee

Brisket Taco image

 

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

249 N. Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Taco$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
More about Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Smoked Beef Brisket image

 

Tall Guy Super Bowl Specials

6735 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Beef Brisket
Pomegranate Relish
More about Tall Guy Super Bowl Specials
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Beef Brisket image

 

Smokin' Jack's Bar-B-Que

10950 W Good Hope Road, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket$12.00
16-hour slow-smoked. Chopped brisket, served on a Brioche Bun.
Brisket Cheesesteak$12.49
16 Hour slow-smoked brisket. Thinly sliced, topped with 2 types of cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, sauteed pepper, Served on a toasted hoagie bun.
More about Smokin' Jack's Bar-B-Que
Smoke Shack MKE image

 

Smoke Shack MKE

332 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket$18.00
Choice of 1 side, served with pickles and corn bread
More about Smoke Shack MKE

