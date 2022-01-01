Brisket in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve brisket
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
249 N. Water St, Milwaukee
|Brisket Taco
|$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
Tall Guy Super Bowl Specials
6735 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis
|Smoked Beef Brisket
Pomegranate Relish
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Smokin' Jack's Bar-B-Que
10950 W Good Hope Road, Milwaukee
|Beef Brisket
|$12.00
16-hour slow-smoked. Chopped brisket, served on a Brioche Bun.
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$12.49
16 Hour slow-smoked brisket. Thinly sliced, topped with 2 types of cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, sauteed pepper, Served on a toasted hoagie bun.