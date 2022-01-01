Bruschetta in Milwaukee
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Transfer Pizzeria Café
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee
|SM Cheese
|$9.75
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
|SM The Dill
|$13.75
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
|SM Pepperoni
|$11.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
Onesto
221 N Broadway, Milwaukee
|Duck Egg Carbonara
|$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
|Bolognese
|$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
|Fusilli
|$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
Pizza Man
11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Pizza Man
2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Flourchild
722 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|South by Midwest
|$9.00
sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, avocado, pickled red onion, poblano ranch, crispy tortilla strips
|Daddy's Pizza
|$25.00
red sauce, pepperoni, house sausage, cherry peppers, red onion, aged mozz, stracciatella
|Cheesy Garlic Sticks
|$13.00
parsley butter, vodka sauce