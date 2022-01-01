Bruschetta in Milwaukee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milwaukee restaurants that serve bruschetta

Transfer Pizzeria Café image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Transfer Pizzeria Café

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)
Takeout
SM Cheese$9.75
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
SM The Dill$13.75
Garlic Sauce, bacon, pickles, parmesan and fresh dill
SM Pepperoni$11.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
Onesto image

 

Onesto

221 N Broadway, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Duck Egg Carbonara$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
Bolognese$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
Fusilli$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
More about Onesto
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
More about Pizza Man
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
More about Pizza Man
flourchild image

 

Flourchild

722 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
South by Midwest$9.00
sweet corn, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, avocado, pickled red onion, poblano ranch, crispy tortilla strips
Daddy's Pizza$25.00
red sauce, pepperoni, house sausage, cherry peppers, red onion, aged mozz, stracciatella
Cheesy Garlic Sticks$13.00
parsley butter, vodka sauce
More about Flourchild

