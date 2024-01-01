Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Consumer pic

 

Backlot Pizza + Kitchen - Bayshore

5750 North Bayshore Drive, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Grilled chicken, gorgonzola, green onion, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce
More about Backlot Pizza + Kitchen - Bayshore
Item pic

 

Chicken Man and Gianelli's Pizza - 8430 W Silver Spring Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53225 - Take Out & Delivery

8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.65
Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Sauce & Chicken Buy One Get One FREE
More about Chicken Man and Gianelli's Pizza - 8430 W Silver Spring Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53225 - Take Out & Delivery
Item pic

 

State Street Pizza Pub

322 W State St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza$18.00
Your Choice of our 10" Thin Crust, Traditional Rising Crust, or Cauliflower Crust (+$2) with a Buffalo Ranch Dressing Base, Marinated Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, and Cheddar Blend on top.
More about State Street Pizza Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Paneer Tikka

Jerk Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Pasta Salad

Croissants

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chef Salad

Veggie Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bronzeville

No reviews yet

East Side

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (741 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston