Buffalo chicken pizza in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen - Bayshore
5750 North Bayshore Drive, Glendale
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, gorgonzola, green onion, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce
Chicken Man and Gianelli's Pizza - 8430 W Silver Spring Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53225 - Take Out & Delivery
8430 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee
|10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.65
Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Sauce & Chicken Buy One Get One FREE
State Street Pizza Pub
322 W State St, Milwaukee
|10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
|$18.00
Your Choice of our 10" Thin Crust, Traditional Rising Crust, or Cauliflower Crust (+$2) with a Buffalo Ranch Dressing Base, Marinated Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, and Cheddar Blend on top.