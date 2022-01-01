Buffalo chicken salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Saz's State House
5539 W State Street, Milwuakee
|MOZZARELLA MARINARA
|$10.00
Wonton-wrapped string cheese, house marinara
|FESTIVAL COMBO
|$14.00
Mozzarella Marinara, sour cream & chive fries, Leinenkugel's beer-battered cheese curds, house dressing, Saz's Spicy White BBQ
|LEINIE'S BATTERED CHEESE CURDS
|$10.00
Leinenkugel’s battered and fried white cheddar curds, house marinara, Saz’s Spicy White BBQ
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Riley's Sandwich Co.
4473 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|CBR
|$17.45
organic chicken breast, bacon, housemade ranch, avocado, tomato, cheese, lettuce
Lettuce now served on sandwich to reduce waste.
|Chicken Philly
|$15.45
organic chicken, mozz, house cheese sauce, roasted: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, house roll
|RILEY'S FAVE
|$4.95
Just organic chicken and veggies sous vide.
NEW: Inspired by our smush faced friends, the same (2) cups are combined into a single lower profile container.
🧐 What’s this Riley’s Fave? Inspired by learning about how you could potentially double your dogs life by feeding them better food, we started feeding Riley ground Turkey, broccoli and carrots almost 7 years ago as a staple of her diet. Think she looks good for her age? We feel this has been a huge part of why we’re proud of the pep she still has in her step.
Yes, the famous Riley is eating the same stuff your pup is! Next time you’re treating yourself, be sure to treat your pup too!