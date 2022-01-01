Burritos in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve burritos
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Burrito Bites
|$15.40
chicken, chorizo, olives, Spanish rice, queso, pico de gallo, avocado lime crema
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
Salsa-chicken, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream & guacamole
|Bean & Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Salsa-chicken, black beans, queso blanco, onions, & tomato
|Super Burrito
|$9.00
Pinto beans, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream, & guacamole
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Potato & Chorizo Burrito
|$12.00
Pork or soy Chorizo, potatoes, onions, peppers, black bean dip and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla smothered in a housemade verde salsa with sour cream drizzle. Topped with 2 sunny side eggs and pico de gallo
FRENCH FRIES
Brunch - Milwaukee
714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries
Cafe Corazon
2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|BEST BURRITO
|$13.00
Yucatan style pork pibil, rice, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, lime cilantro crema and pinto beans topped with red and green enchilada sauce
|DINNER BURRITO
|$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
|WET BURRITO
|$12.50
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Don's Grocery & Liquor
1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Tater Tots, Black Beans, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Eggs, Cheddar, Avocado. Side of Salsa.
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee
|Breakfast Burrito (V)
|$13.00
sweet potatoes, black beans, cilantro, scrambled eggs in a flour tortilla, served with a side of avocado mash and roasted tomato salsa.
The Lafayette Place
1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Chorizo Burrito
|$11.00
Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.00
roasted vegetables, black beans, corn, tofu scamble, spanish rice & chipotle cream in a flour tortilla. Served with house potatoes and pico de gallo
GRILL
Cafe Corazon
3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee
|WET BURRITO
|$12.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
|BEST BURRITO
|$12.00
Yucatán Style Pork Pibil, rice, avocado, Cheddar Jack cheese, lime cilantro crema, and pinto beans topped with red AND green enchilada sauce (Rice and beans are INSIDE the burrito) NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|DINNER BURRITO
|$10.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
|Tinga Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Chicken Tinga, scrambled *eggs, potato, bell pepper, onion, pico de gallo smothered with guajillo sauce and crema