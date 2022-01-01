Burritos in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bites$15.40
chicken, chorizo, olives, Spanish rice, queso, pico de gallo, avocado lime crema
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Salsa-chicken, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream & guacamole
Bean & Chicken Burrito$9.00
Salsa-chicken, black beans, queso blanco, onions, & tomato
Super Burrito$9.00
Pinto beans, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream, & guacamole
More about Beans & Barley
Potato & Chorizo Burrito image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Potato & Chorizo Burrito$12.00
Pork or soy Chorizo, potatoes, onions, peppers, black bean dip and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla smothered in a housemade verde salsa with sour cream drizzle. Topped with 2 sunny side eggs and pico de gallo
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Brunch - Milwaukee image

FRENCH FRIES

Brunch - Milwaukee

714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
chorizo, pico de gallo, scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, side of waffle fries
More about Brunch - Milwaukee
Cafe Corazon image

 

Cafe Corazon

2394 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (307 reviews)
Takeout
BEST BURRITO$13.00
Yucatan style pork pibil, rice, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, lime cilantro crema and pinto beans topped with red and green enchilada sauce
DINNER BURRITO$11.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
WET BURRITO$12.50
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
More about Cafe Corazon
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Don's Grocery & Liquor

1100 S 1st St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1151 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Tater Tots, Black Beans, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Eggs, Cheddar, Avocado. Side of Salsa.
More about Don's Grocery & Liquor
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

 

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito (V)$13.00
sweet potatoes, black beans, cilantro, scrambled eggs in a flour tortilla, served with a side of avocado mash and roasted tomato salsa.
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
Item pic

 

The Lafayette Place

1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chorizo Burrito$11.00
Housemade chorizo, hashbrown patties, beans, corn, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, diced peppers & shredded Violife cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla. *contains nuts
Veggie Burrito$12.00
roasted vegetables, black beans, corn, tofu scamble, spanish rice & chipotle cream in a flour tortilla. Served with house potatoes and pico de gallo
More about The Lafayette Place
Cafe Corazon image

GRILL

Cafe Corazon

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
WET BURRITO$12.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
BEST BURRITO$12.00
Yucatán Style Pork Pibil, rice, avocado, Cheddar Jack cheese, lime cilantro crema, and pinto beans topped with red AND green enchilada sauce (Rice and beans are INSIDE the burrito) NO SUBSTITUTIONS
DINNER BURRITO$10.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
More about Cafe Corazon
Tinga Breakfast Burrito image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tinga Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Chicken Tinga, scrambled *eggs, potato, bell pepper, onion, pico de gallo smothered with guajillo sauce and crema
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Midtown Grill image

 

Midtown Grill

8913 W. NORTH AVE, WAUWATOSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beast Burrito$12.50
More about Midtown Grill
Burrito image

 

Chucho's Red Tacos

4511 S 6th St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito$10.25
More about Chucho's Red Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

234 E Vine St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Ham + Cheddar Burrito$15.00
pulled ham, romesco*, cheddar, cheesy tots, balsamic caramelized onions, + scrambled eggs. Topped w/sour cream and chives
*contains nuts
More about Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

