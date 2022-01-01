Caesar salad in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Transfer Pizzeria Café
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee
|Lg Caesar Salad
|$9.00
House made caesar dressing mixed with romaine and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese
More about The Explorium Brewpub
The Explorium Brewpub
143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee
|Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
A blackened and sliced chicken breast served over hearts of romaine tossed in house caesar dressing with grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, pretzel croutons and shaved parmesan.
More about Carson's Ribs
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Carson's Ribs
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, and homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Crisp fresh Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
More about Onesto
Onesto
221 N Broadway, Milwaukee
|Large Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, pecorino cheese, anchovy fillets, croutons
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about Crossroads Collective
Crossroads Collective
2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee
|Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon Juice.