Caesar salad in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants that serve caesar salad

Transfer Pizzeria Café image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Transfer Pizzeria Café

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Caesar Salad$9.00
House made caesar dressing mixed with romaine and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
The Explorium Brewpub image

 

The Explorium Brewpub

143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
A blackened and sliced chicken breast served over hearts of romaine tossed in house caesar dressing with grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, pretzel croutons and shaved parmesan.
More about The Explorium Brewpub
Salmon Caesar Salad image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Caesar Salad$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, and homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Crisp fresh Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
More about Carson's Ribs
Large Caesar Salad image

 

Onesto

221 N Broadway, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, pecorino cheese, anchovy fillets, croutons
More about Onesto
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

7808 W Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Caesar Salad image

 

Crossroads Collective

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon Juice.
More about Crossroads Collective
Caesar Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goodkind

2457 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.00
Escarole lettuce, white anchovy, SarVecchio cheese, house made garlicky Caesar dressing served with a side pan con tomate
More about Goodkind

