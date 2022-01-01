Calamari in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve calamari
Onesto
221 N Broadway, Milwaukee
|Duck Egg Carbonara
|$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
|Bolognese
|$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
|Fusilli
|$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
Pizza Man
11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
Pizza Man
2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mo's A Place for Steaks
720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee
|Onion Strings
|$11.00
|Truffle Mashed Potato
|$16.00
|Mashed Potato
|$12.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
BB's on North
7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa
|Mozzarella Wraps with Marinara
|$9.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
|Chicken Wing 10 Piece
|$14.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
|Classic Caesar
|$13.00
Romaine |Garlic Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Creamy Caesar
Capri di Nuovo New
8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis
|18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust
|$18.99
|18" Hand Tossed Crust
|$18.99
|12" Milwaukee Crust
|$12.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS
Beto's Pizza Milwaukee
1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke
|14" Build Your Own Pizza
|$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|18" Build Your Own Pizza
|$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
|12" Build Your Own Pizza
|$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza