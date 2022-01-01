Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve calamari

Onesto image

 

Onesto

221 N Broadway, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Duck Egg Carbonara$21.00
cured egg yolk, pancetta, black pepper, parmesan, fresh herbs
Bolognese$21.00
housemada pasta, brisket
Fusilli$24.00
asparagus, cemini mushroom, truffle cream sauce
More about Onesto
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

11500 West Burleigh Street, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
More about Pizza Man
Pizza Man image

 

Pizza Man

2597 North Downer Avenue, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Pizza Man Special
Classic sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, yellow onion, mushroom, black olive
More about Pizza Man
Mo's A Place for Steaks image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mo's A Place for Steaks

720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (2805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Onion Strings$11.00
Truffle Mashed Potato$16.00
Mashed Potato$12.00
More about Mo's A Place for Steaks
BB's on North image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

BB's on North

7237 West North Ave., Wauwatosa

Avg 4.2 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Wraps with Marinara$9.00
mozzarella cheese wrapped in wanton wraps served with a side of marinara.
Chicken Wing 10 Piece$14.00
Sauces: Hot|Garlic| Parmesan|Teriyaki|Plain
Classic Caesar$13.00
Romaine |Garlic Croutons | Parmesan Cheese | Creamy Caesar
More about BB's on North
Capri di Nuovo New image

 

Capri di Nuovo New

8340 w. Beloit rd., West Allis

No reviews yet
Takeout
18" Milwaukee Pizza Crust$18.99
18" Hand Tossed Crust$18.99
12" Milwaukee Crust$12.99
More about Capri di Nuovo New
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS

Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

1234 S Cesar E Chavez Dr, Milwaukke

Avg 4.4 (961 reviews)
Takeout
14" Build Your Own Pizza$15.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
18" Build Your Own Pizza$19.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
12" Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Classic Cheese or create your own pizza
More about Beto's Pizza Milwaukee

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Hummus

Pudding

Caprese Salad

Boneless Wings

Apple Fritters

French Fries

Garlic Cheese Bread

Tomato Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston