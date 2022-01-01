Cannolis in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Balistreri Brother Pizza
Balistreri Brother Pizza
3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield
|Cannoli
|$4.00
More about Sorella
PIZZA
Sorella
2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
|Cannoli
|$3.00
Ricotta and Chocolate filled to order in our crispy House-made Cannoli shell. Finished with Amarena Cherries and Cherry Syrup. | Sold by the piece
More about Flour Girl and Flame
Flour Girl and Flame
8121 W National Ave, West Allis
|Cannoli Dessert Calzone
|$11.00
Wood-fired dessert calzone, mascarpone, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle, pistachio. Serves 1 to 2 people.