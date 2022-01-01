Cannolis in Milwaukee

Balistreri Brother Pizza image

 

Balistreri Brother Pizza

3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli$4.00
More about Balistreri Brother Pizza
Cannoli image

PIZZA

Sorella

2535 Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$3.00
Ricotta and Chocolate filled to order in our crispy House-made Cannoli shell. Finished with Amarena Cherries and Cherry Syrup. | Sold by the piece
More about Sorella
Cannoli Dessert Calzone image

 

Flour Girl and Flame

8121 W National Ave, West Allis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli Dessert Calzone$11.00
Wood-fired dessert calzone, mascarpone, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle, pistachio. Serves 1 to 2 people.
More about Flour Girl and Flame
Mama Mia's - West Allis image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mama Mia's - West Allis

8533 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$3.50
More about Mama Mia's - West Allis

