Cappuccino in Milwaukee
Milwaukee restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|The Classic
|$14.00
House Cured Lox, Tomato, Onion, Caper, Dill, Labneh & Herb Cream Cheese (cream cheese includes scallion that cannot be removed)
|Egg & Cheese
|$9.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
|The Veg Head
|$12.00
Avocado, Raw Crunchy Veggies, Lemon Vinaigrette, Veggie Cream Cheese Schmear
More about Beans & Barley
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Soup
|$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
|Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
|Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Classic Breakfast
|$11.00
Choice of 2 eggs served with your choice of crispy hash browns or fruit, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado and choice of toast.
|Plaza Benedict
|$12.50
Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.
More about Toast
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
|Bowl of Minis
|$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
|Side Hash Browns
|$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
|Side Bacon (4)
|$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
More about MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
700 W State St, Milwaukee
|Eggs 2
|$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
|Bacon
|$2.99
3 Slices
|Toast
|$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly
More about Friendship Cafe
Friendship Cafe
8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$4.25
Dairy
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
|Crinkle Chocolate Cookie
|$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee
|Bacon + Avo Club
|$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough
|Farmer's Hash (V+GF)
|$14.00
Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli
|Tuna Melt
|$15.00
housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough
More about Valentine Coffee Co.
Valentine Coffee Co.
5918 West Vliet St, Milwaukee
|Papua New Guinea
Sourced from smallholder farms, this fully-washed coffee is processed at the Kunjin mill in PNG’s Western Highlands. Flavors of graham cracker and caramel apple follow aromas of cantaloupe and chamomile. A gentle Brandywine acidity balances the syrupy body for an overall smooth mouthfeel.
|Matcha Latte
A shot of whisked Rishi matcha topped with your choice of steamed milk or on ice.
|Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
More about Cubanitas Milwaukee
SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Cubanitas Milwaukee
728 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee
|Shrimp Empanda
|$4.00
|Plantain Platter with Guacamole
|$10.00
|Guacamole & Chips
|$10.00
More about Cranky Al's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS
Cranky Al's
6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa
|Vanilla Long John
|$1.50
Vanilla iced long john
|Chocolate Sprinkle
|$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
|Vanilla Sprinkle
|$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
More about Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern
Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern
234 E Vine St, Milwaukee
|Uncle Arnie's Sweet Tea
|$9.00
bourbon, assam tea, blackberry, peach
|Beermosa
|$7.00
rhinelander export + OJ
|Bloody Mary
|$10.00
house bloody mix with a Tiny Tito's vodka, shorty beer chaser, and garnish
More about Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward
Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward
189 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee
|Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
|London Fog
A cozy cup of Earl Grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, and topped with steamed foamy milk.
|Valentine BLT
|$11.50
Bacon, herbed cheese spread, zesty tomato jam, baby arugula, toasted sourdough.