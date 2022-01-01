Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Milwaukee

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve cappuccino

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette image

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
The Classic$14.00
House Cured Lox, Tomato, Onion, Caper, Dill, Labneh & Herb Cream Cheese (cream cheese includes scallion that cannot be removed)
Egg & Cheese$9.00
Choice of Taylor Ham Pork Roll, Bacon, OR Breakfast Sausage with an Herbed Omelette, American Cheese, Aged Cheddar, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup
The Veg Head$12.00
Avocado, Raw Crunchy Veggies, Lemon Vinaigrette, Veggie Cream Cheese Schmear
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
Beans & Barley image

 

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup$3.75
Made from scratch using fresh ingredients and our own stocks. Check out our website or call our hotline for today's selections. (414) 278-7800
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Garden Salad
Leaf lettuce tossed with red cabbage and shredded carrot, topped with cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, green pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, cashews, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
To add on available proteins, see the SIDES menu.
More about Beans & Barley
Cafe at the Plaza image

 

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Breakfast$11.00
Choice of 2 eggs served with your choice of crispy hash browns or fruit, bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or avocado and choice of toast.
Plaza Benedict$12.50
Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Toast image

 

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Minis$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
Side Hash Browns$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
Side Bacon (4)$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
More about Toast
MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe image

 

MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe

700 W State St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs 2$1.49
2 Eggs cooked to order
Bacon$2.99
3 Slices
Toast$1.49
White, wheat or rasin, buttered with choice of jelly
More about MATC - Food Service - Campus Cafe
Friendship Cafe image

 

Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.25
Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
Crinkle Chocolate Cookie$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
More about Friendship Cafe
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

 

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon + Avo Club$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough
Farmer's Hash (V+GF)$14.00
Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli
Tuna Melt$15.00
housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
Valentine Coffee Co. image

 

Valentine Coffee Co.

5918 West Vliet St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papua New Guinea
Sourced from smallholder farms, this fully-washed coffee is processed at the Kunjin mill in PNG’s Western Highlands. Flavors of graham cracker and caramel apple follow aromas of cantaloupe and chamomile. A gentle Brandywine acidity balances the syrupy body for an overall smooth mouthfeel.
Matcha Latte
A shot of whisked Rishi matcha topped with your choice of steamed milk or on ice.
Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
More about Valentine Coffee Co.
Cubanitas Milwaukee image

SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Cubanitas Milwaukee

728 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Empanda$4.00
Plantain Platter with Guacamole$10.00
Guacamole & Chips$10.00
More about Cubanitas Milwaukee
Cranky Al's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • DONUTS

Cranky Al's

6901 West North Ave, Wauwatosa

Avg 4.7 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Long John$1.50
Vanilla iced long john
Chocolate Sprinkle$1.50
Chocolate iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Vanilla Sprinkle$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
More about Cranky Al's
Restaurant banner

 

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

234 E Vine St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Uncle Arnie's Sweet Tea$9.00
bourbon, assam tea, blackberry, peach
Beermosa$7.00
rhinelander export + OJ
Bloody Mary$10.00
house bloody mix with a Tiny Tito's vodka, shorty beer chaser, and garnish
More about Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward

189 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
London Fog
A cozy cup of Earl Grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, and topped with steamed foamy milk.
Valentine BLT$11.50
Bacon, herbed cheese spread, zesty tomato jam, baby arugula, toasted sourdough.
More about Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward

